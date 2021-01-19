On his Monday night show, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson addressed the swelling numbers of National Guard members pouring into Washington ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

By Wednesday morning, he told viewers, up to 26,000 troops are expected to be present in the nation’s capital city to provide security for the event.

“Our capital city is currently under military occupation tonight. … No living American has seen a moment like the one we’re watching now,” Carlson said.

Americans on both sides of the aisle, including just about every conservative politician and pundit, have condemned the events that occurred on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

So, why will there be more troops in Washington for Biden’s inauguration than the U.S. currently has deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan combined? Why is such an overwhelming military presence necessary?

A story published Monday by The Associated Press provides some insight.

AP reporter Lolita C. Baldor informed/warned readers, “U.S. defense officials say they are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members involved in securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, prompting the FBI to vet all of the 25,000 National Guard troops coming into Washington for the event.”

The article continues, “The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters. And it underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.”

Has a new narrative been birthed by Democratic politicians and dutifully disseminated by members of the establishment media? Are they using the massive deployment of the National Guard as a way to show that conservatives are so dangerous that the military is required to keep them in check?

It sure looks that way.

The AP spoke to Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, who said Sunday that “officials are conscious of the potential threat.” McCarthy said he has warned commanders to be cognizant of any suspicious behavior among their members, adding, “We’re continually going through the process, and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation.”

Baldor wrote that so far, neither McCarthy nor other leaders she had spoken to had “evidence of any threats, and officials said the vetting hadn’t flagged any issues that they were aware of.” Is anyone surprised?

The article indicates that, historically, insider threats have come from “homegrown insurgents radicalized by al-Qaida, the Islamic State group or similar groups.”

This assessment, however, has changed.

“In contrast, the threats against Biden’s inauguration have been fueled by supporters of President Donald Trump, far-right militants, white supremacists and other radical groups,” Baldor wrote.

“The insurrection at the Capitol began after Trump made incendiary remarks at the Jan. 6 rally,” she wrote. “According to McCarthy, service members from across the military were at that rally, but it’s not clear how many were there or who may have participated in the breach at the Capitol.

“So far only a couple of current active-duty or National Guard members have been arrested in connection with the Capitol assault, which left five people dead.”

OK, so there are the new Democrat and leftist media talking points. On Jan. 6, there was an insurrection, not a riot. It was incited by Trump. And enemies of the state are embedded in the ranks of the U.S. military.

Have they lost their minds?

No. Ludicrous-sounding narratives have worked very effectively for them over the past four years. Think Russiagate. Think about the flimsy reed around which House Democrats built their first impeachment case against the president. Heck, think about the speed and recklessness with which they passed the second impeachment.

Gone are the days when Democrats tried to work across the aisle. There is no room for compromise as they shove their radical agenda down the throats of their (mostly) spineless Republican counterparts. They have found a strategy that functions well for them.

They know that, whatever story they conjure up, the establishment media will obediently promote it and they will suppress the truth.

These are fascist tactics.

Although Huey Long was an extremely flawed individual, as Carlson pointed out on Monday night, he did have “flashes of wisdom.”

Asked in 1935 if he believed fascism would come to the United States, the Louisiana political icon replied, “Of course we’ll have it. We’ll have it under the guise of anti-fascism.”

