Alert: Rittenhouse 'Not Guilty' Verdict to Be Overturned? Jerry Nadler Sets Stage

 By Michael Austin  November 19, 2021 at 3:23pm
Jerry Nadler, Representative for New York’s 10th congressional district and acting chairman of the House Judiciary Democrats, has signaled a possible Department of Justice investigation into Kyle Rittenhouse.

On Friday, the 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty of homicide and other charges related to the shootings of three men, two fatally, on Aug. 25, 2020, during the racial justice riots that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Following the verdict on Friday, Nadler suggested a federal review of the case was justified.

By doing so, Nadler is quite possibly setting the stage to have the verdict overturned.

“This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ,” Nadler wrote on Twitter.

“Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest.”

Nadler’s statement forwards a number of false claims related to the Rittenhouse case, the first of which being that Rittenhouse crossed state lines with a weapon.

Should the DOJ review the Rittenhouse verdict?

During the trial, it was actually revealed that the rifle used by Rittenhouse — who was legally armed, according to the judge in his case — never left Kenosha.

The teen picked it up at his best friend’s stepfather’s house, as was reported by The New York Post.

Furthermore, Nadler’s suggestion that the three men shot by Rittenhouse were merely engaged “in First Amendment-protected protest” is quite misleading.

Although many protesters did intend to demonstrate peacefully in Kenosha in August of 2020, those protests quickly devolved into dangerous riots.

In response to Nadler’s tweet, prominent conservatives have taken to Twitter to voice their concerns over the Department of Justice possibly attempting to overturn the verdict.

“Nadler wants to harass Rittenhouse using the weaponized DOJ based on a lie. This is insane,” radio host and former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch wrote.

“How badly do dems want to lose in 2022? These takes from the left are certifiably insane,” conservative influencer Benny Johnson said via Twitter.

