Alert: Schiff Officially Under Criminal Investigation - Criminal Referral from HHS Was Slam Dunk - Report

Sources within President Donald Trump’s administration are telling Fox News that California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff is officially under investigation for mortgage fraud, a network host revealed Tuesday night.

On her show, pundit Laura Ingraham cited an unnamed source saying that the investigation, being conducted by a U.S. attorney in Maryland, “follows a story we broke last month that the Federal Housing Finance Agency sent a criminal referral” to the Department of Justice alleging Schiff lied about his primary residence to get more favorable mortgage terms.

That letter, sent by FHFA director William Pulte, said that Schiff “has, in multiple instances, falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, impacting payments from 2003-2019 for a Potomac, Maryland-based property.”

Schiff, while a resident of California — a necessity to run for both House and Senate in the state, obviously — has listed his Maryland home as his primary residence. Secondary residences are often subject to higher interest rates on bank loans.

“Mr. Schiff appears to have falsified records in order to receive favorable loan terms, and also appears to have been aware of the financial benefits of a primary residence mortgage when compared to a secondary residence mortgage,” Pulte’s letter read.

Schiff also claims his condominium in Burbank, California, another property he owns, as his primary residence.

As Ingraham noted, he said that the Burbank residence was his primary residence on the campaign trail in 2023.

“I think just about every member of Congress has a residence in their state, and a residence back in D.C., since we’re in session much of the week,” Schiff said in a clip that Ingraham played Tuesday.

“But our principal residence, our primary residence is in California, always has been, and always will be.”

Yet, it was not until a 2020 mortgage refinancing that Schiff finally listed the Potomac, Maryland, property he owns as his secondary residence, despite 2003, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013 mortgage filings or refinancings in which the property was listed as a principal residence.

🚨 BREAKING: ADAM SCHIFF UNDER CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION FOR MORTGAGE FRAUD –FOX LET’S GO! This case is an OPEN AND SHUT case! US Attorneys in Maryland are zeroing in on the FALSE affidavit Schiff signed declaring his Maryland residence as his primary, which gives him better loan… pic.twitter.com/RM0AAExODW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 5, 2025

And, as Pulte’s letter noted, Schiff’s people seemed to be aware of the reason why one would list a property as a primary residence.

“Adam’s California and Maryland addresses have been listed as primary residences for loan purposes because they are both occupied throughout the year and to distinguish them from a vacation property,” a representative for Schiff told CNN in 2023.

While Schiff was one of the Democrats preemptively pardoned by former President Joe Biden on his way out the door this January, that pardon does not cover real estate fraud at this level. Whoops.

What’s more than a little humorous about the investigation, of course, is that he’s not the only Democrat to be accused of this: New York Attorney General Letitia James is also accused of listing a Virginia vacation residence as a primary property in addition to other financial misdoings related to real estate she owns. James prosecuted then-former President Donald Trump in a civil action in which she claimed, among other things, that he had engaged in real estate fraud.

Last month, Trump called out Schiff, who was one of the primary peddlers of the Russiagate hoax during his time in the lower chamber, where he was the lead Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

“Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff is in BIG TROUBLE!” Trump said on social media, according to Fox News. “He falsified Loan Documents. He once said my son would go to prison on a SCAM that Schiff, along with other Crooked Dems, illegally ‘manufactured’ in order to stage an actual coup.”

“I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist,” Trump said in a different post. “And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud.”

Schiff has maintained his innocence, becoming the latest Democrat to claim that their scandal is just an attempt to distract America from Jeffrey Epstein. (Schiff, for the record, was fully unconcerned about Epstein during the entirety of the Biden administration.)

“This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be,” Schiff wrote on X. “And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem.”

This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be. And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 15, 2025

So, Trump plays such a long game that he had Schiff file erroneous information to obtain favorable loan terms in 2003, 2009, 2011, 2012, and 2013, all so that he could distract America from a scandal in 2025?

Man, he’s good. Can’t wait to see if the Maryland U.S. attorney buys that one.

