Alert: State Adopts Bill That Will Ban up to 85 Percent of Rifles, Signals Death of 2nd Amendment

New legislation in Colorado looks to punish those Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights.

On Friday, the Colorado Sun reported that Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 3 into law, which places more restrictions on gun sales in the state.

Specifically, under the new law — taking effect in August 2026 — manufacturing, selling, and purchasing certain semiautomatic weapons in Colorado that use detachable magazines will be illegal.

According to The Sun, that includes the AR-15, AK-47, several variations of those firearms, and several shotguns and handguns.

A report by KMGH-TV said the executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, Ian Escalante predicts this will impact 85 percent of firearms.

Those firearms must now be sold with magazines welded, soldered, or epoxied onto them.

These magazines must also only hold 15 rounds.

KMGH reported that Colorado already has laws on the books banning magazines beyond this capacity, but that was not enough for gun-grabbers.

The banned weapons can still be made for military, law enforcement, prison guards, or armored vehicle personnel, but the average citizen will see major hurdles in getting around the law.

If your state suddenly made buying 85% of rifles illegal, would you move? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (896 Votes) No: 16% (165 Votes)

Other Coloradoans can apply for eligibility after vetting by a county sheriff, a background check, and completing a class to obtain a “firearms safety course eligibility card.”

Even if the sheriff allows someone to get an eligibility card, they will have to complete around 12 hours of additional training if they have not completed a hunter safety course. Then they must also pass a test — all to buy a firearm with a detachable magazine.

Eligibility will last five years before reapplication is needed. The Sun reported that federal law prohibits purchasers from going out of state to avoid the law. Gun dealers are required to comply with Colorado law for customers from Colorado.

Although this draconian measure is nothing to praise, the silver lining is that the law does not impact firearms currently owned by Coloradoans.

The pandemonium that would result from a law instructing citizens to turn over their weapons for modification or face consequences is almost unimaginable.

Escalante described a bleak picture of the bill’s impact to KMGH.

“The manufacturers would have to completely redesign the firearm. OK? That is going to jack the retail price or the wholesale price through the roof,” he said.

Escalante said he believes this could become the downfall of the arms industry in Colorado.

“It’s not about the enforcement of the so-called high-capacity magazine ban. What it is about is about getting firearms off the streets, trying to limit the amount of people buying firearms in the state of Colorado, and eventually drive the pro-gun voting base and the firearms industry out of the state,” Escalante said.

The Sun reported that gun-rights groups have already promised to file suit to challenge the constitutionality of the bill.

“That could prevent the measure from taking effect. It could also take years to be decided in the courts,” the outlet reported.

Should the Supreme Court hear a case against it, striking this law down would hopefully leave Colorado gun owners stronger and more defensive of their constitutional rights.

