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Eddie Mathison of the Texas Task Force 1 Water Search and Rescue Team from Houston, Texas, is scrubbed down with bleach and soap after a day of running boat rescues throughout downtown New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, on Sept. 5, 2005.
Eddie Mathison of the Texas Task Force 1 Water Search and Rescue Team from Houston, Texas, is scrubbed down with bleach and soap after a day of running boat rescues throughout downtown New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, on Sept. 5, 2005. (Robert Gauthier - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Alert: State Health Officials Sound Alarm After Flesh Eating Bacteria Deaths Increase 400 Percent and Mortality Rate Skyrockets

 By Jack Davis  August 10, 2026 at 6:08am
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Cases of a flesh-eating bacteria are on the rise in Louisiana, according to a state public health warning.

The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a warning about the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, which thrives in warm water off the coast.

To date this year, nine cases have been reported to the state. All were hospitalized and five have died, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The average over the past 10 years has been seven cases and one death.

All the cases involved individuals who had open wounds that were exposed to seawater, and all had underlying health issues.

Would you visit the beach when a warning like this is in place?

Infections from the bacteria can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, in which the flesh around an open wound dies, hence the nickname “flesh-eating bacteria,” according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Vibrio bacteria population peaks from May through October as coastal waters get warmer.

The main ways infection takes place are when a wound is hit with sea water or an individual eats raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters.

Severe infections can lead to amputations. About 20 percent of those infected die, often within 48 hours or less of being infected, the CDC warned.

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Louisiana officials warned that individuals should seek treatment immediately if “a wound exposed to brackish or salt water becomes red, swollen, painful, warm, or discolored.”

State officials also advised people with open wounds to avoid coastal waters, and to wash wounds thoroughly after getting out of the water if they go into the sea.

Louisiana is not alone. Florida has recorded its second death related to Vibrio vulnificus, according to WFLA-TV.

Florida announced that one death took place in Palm Beach County; the other occurred in Marion County.

Florida has reported 14 cases to date this year.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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