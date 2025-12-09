ALERT: Tim Pool May End Show in 2 Weeks Over Extreme Security Needed to Keep Violent Leftists Away from Staff

Leftist violence — or threats thereof — against conservatives and Christians has always served two purposes.

First, it satisfies leftists’ bloodlust, a common motive that drives nihilists everywhere.

Second, it makes other conservatives and Christians think twice before speaking publicly, as podcaster Tim Pool apparently has done due to spiraling security costs in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination.

In a clip posted Monday to the social media platform X, an exhausted-sounding Pool, host of the “Timcast IRL” podcast, announced that security costs could force him to shut down his show as early as Dec. 19.

“We have two weeks left in the year before we go on our Christmas hiatus,” Pool said.

He then described his busy work schedule and added stress.

“I’m probably gonna have a stroke,” he predicted, though he claimed to be in generally good health.

Leftist malevolence, of course, constitutes the primary source of the stress.

“The violence will get worse,” he said. “It is going to escalate. We cannot keep going as status quo. Something has to change.”

The podcast host then described the cost of producing his show as higher than its revenues.

“The issue?” he said. “The cost isn’t cameras or lights; the cost is security, because of the escalation.”

The fact that everyone who pays attention to public affairs knows exactly what Pool meant by “the escalation” effectively proves his point: We have a leftist violence problem.

“There is a possibility that the 19th is the last episode of Timcast IRL,” the host said, later adding that “the cost is not just money anymore; the cost is the safety of my family [and] myself.”

VIDEO ALERT: Tim Pool may end his show in 2 weeks because of the extreme security needed to keep his staff safe from violent leftists.

“The violence will get worse. It is going to escalate. We cannot keep going as status quo. Something has to change.”pic.twitter.com/3UaPyFyPqc — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) December 9, 2025

Three months ago, we all watched in horror as leftists — or rather the demons who possess them — celebrated Kirk’s murder.

That spectacle taught us that those same leftists would celebrate our violent deaths. Like the Bolsheviks who terrorized Russia in the early 20th century, demon-possessed leftists enjoy filling their perceived enemies with despair.

Of course, we ought to have known that about our nihilist adversaries. There have been signs of their bloodlust for a long time. But we know it now.

Moreover, the violence serves a second purpose.

Before Elon Musk purchased X, leftists did everything in their power to silence conservatives online. Those efforts included cancel culture and the grotesque censorship of former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Musk’s bravery and that pesky First Amendment, however, thwarted the censors, so they have turned to violence.

In short, Pool shutting down his podcast would represent the logical culmination of leftists’ years-long quest to silence their opponents by any means necessary.

