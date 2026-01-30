Alert: Tim Walz Says He's Leaving Politics, Announces He Will Never Run Again

You won’t have Tampon Tim to kick around anymore.

Appearing on left-wing network MS NOW — I’m guessing because he didn’t want anyone to see it, which I also imagine was a successful strategy — embattled Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he “will never run for an elected office again.”

“I have no political consideration,” Walz said, according to WCCO-TV. “Never again. And I will just do the work.”

“There’s other ways to serve,” he added. “And I’ll find them.”

Eh, take your time finding them, Tim.

Walz’s announcement marks the end of a month which saw him go from a man seeking a third term as Minnesota’s governor and a possible long-shot 2028 presidential contender to a guy announcing he had absolutely no future in electoral politics with a ginormous fraud investigation hanging over his head.

It also caps a manic 16 months which saw him go from potential vice presidential material to being at the center of what might end up being the biggest entitlement fraud scheme in American history and massive political unrest engulfing his state’s biggest city for the second time in his governorship.

On Jan. 5, after the size and scope of the Feeding Our Future scandal and other associated frauds connected to the Minneapolis-area Somali community became apparent, Walz said he was ending his 2026 run for a third term in the governor’s mansion.

“Every minute I spend defending my own political interests would be a minute I can’t spend defending the people of Minnesota against the criminals who prey on our generosity and the cynics who prey on our differences,” Walz said in a statement.

“So I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.”

Minnesota has to come first – always. Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids. I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work. pic.twitter.com/AYbvcOzyPI — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 5, 2026

That “focus on the work,” such as it may have existed, included running damage control for rioters demanding that the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement not enforce immigration law in Minneapolis, and comparing illegal immigrants like this to Anne Frank:

SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST A CHILD

SEXUAL ASSAULT-CARNAL ABUSE

FOUR DUIs Hernan Cortes-Valencia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has a final order of removal dated 12/01/2016. pic.twitter.com/aUj0L1pImU — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

Convicted of… SEXUAL ASSAULT

RAPE

RAPE WITH A WEAPON

STATUTORY RAPE WITHOUT FORCE And more in our release. Kou Lor from Laos has a final order of removal from 08/16/1996. pic.twitter.com/yjKbaGW9jb — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 11, 2026

🚨🚨 Tim Walz claimed yesterday that a child in Minnesota is going to write the same story about ICE operations that Anne Frank did about the Nazi occupation. “We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story… pic.twitter.com/QYJfUrAkL9 — Nicole Silverio (@NicoleMSilverio) January 26, 2026

Do you recall that part of “The Diary of Anne Frank” where she describes being an illegal immigrant who has been protected from deportation by a sanctuary jurisdiction in spite of convictions for sexual assault against a child, statutory rape without force, and rape with a weapon, right? Or not. Perhaps my memory is failing me.

Walz’s preposterous and offensive Anne Frank speech may have been the worst moment of his apologia for pro-criminal rioters, but it was hardly the only thoroughly awful moment. He continued with this madness up until the fallout from the death of Alex Pretti effectively forced everyone, including him, to reassess both the tone and temperature of their remarks.

The whole mess was a fitting end to the public career of a man whose national political ascent began with one word: “Weird.”

That was what he was fond of calling Republicans in the summer of 2024 in the interregnum between Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance and withdrawal from the race, an insult that went viral. That and the fact that he wasn’t pro-Israel — like the obvious choice in the Kamala Harris veepstakes, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro — got him a spot on the ticket, and promptly had him making jokes about fake internet rumors involving J.D. Vance having sexual congress with a couch:

Walz: And I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy. That is if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/sz7qkFIFFg — Acyn (@Acyn) August 6, 2024

And, pray tell, what did happen during that debate?

Tim Walz just called himself a ‘knucklehead’ who talks a lot at times. Whose bright idea was it to pick this guy for VP? pic.twitter.com/gQeyfcOPu4 — Yoshi The Patriot (@yoshithepatriot) October 2, 2024

Vance giving the side eye to the moderators while they let Walz ramble nonsensically. pic.twitter.com/MUV9SN43i2 — MontgomeryTN (@TNMontgomeryB) October 2, 2024

Regarding that debate, Walz said this week about Vance that “I would beat the s*** out of him now, if I could” have a redo. Sure, Jan.

Between a stolen valor scandal and the moniker “Tampon Tim” — which caught on because of his transgender bathroom policies — people kind of ignored the Feeding Our Future scandal, which was a thing at the time, during the 2024 campaign, perhaps because the size and scope of it wasn’t known.

Also unknown was the fact that the state had actually flagged the “nonprofit” that seems to have been patient zero behind the estimated $9 billion fraud case in 2020 (two years before a whistleblower complaint launched the investigation into the fraud in earnest), but that the state was subsequently cowed into submission by accusations of racism.

The unraveling of the scandal — particularly the scope of it — came at roughly the same time that a poorly vetted Afghan national allegedly shot two National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., and a general tightening of immigration enforcement led to Minneapolis becoming a focus of DHS and ICE. This, as well as President Donald Trump’s revocation of Temporary Protected Status for Somalis, rankled Walz and other Minnesota Democrats. (Although Walz seemed more concerned that President Trump called him “seriously retarded,” in yet another perfect example of how the governor’s priority list works.)

Anyhow, fast forward a few months, and Minneapolis is in civil disarray (again), Walz is out of the governor’s race, Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the Democratic frontrunner to replace him, and the man who Kamala Harris wanted to be one heartbeat away from the presidency promises that “never again” will he seek elected office.

Then again, Richard Nixon said the same thing in 1962 when he uttered the famous line I referenced at the beginning of the article after losing the California gubernatorial race. If that history repeats itself, God help us all.

