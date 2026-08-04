After 10 years of relentless demonization, one might forgive President Donald Trump if he no longer recognizes friend from foe.

According to the New York Post, on Monday in the Oval Office Trump told reporters that Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and former Fox News host, folded “like an umbrella” when she moved to dismiss charges against David Hearn, the former Olympic canoeist who stood accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in June.

As a result, the president has reportedly considered removing Pirro from office.

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