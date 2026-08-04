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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro looks on during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on July 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro looks on during a press conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia on July 2, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Alert: Trump Blisters Jeanine Pirro, Reportedly Considering Firing After She Folded 'Like an Umbrella' on Reflecting Pool Cases

 By Michael Schwarz  August 4, 2026 at 2:33pm
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After 10 years of relentless demonization, one might forgive President Donald Trump if he no longer recognizes friend from foe.

According to the New York Post, on Monday in the Oval Office Trump told reporters that Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and former Fox News host, folded “like an umbrella” when she moved to dismiss charges against David Hearn, the former Olympic canoeist who stood accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in June.

As a result, the president has reportedly considered removing Pirro from office.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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