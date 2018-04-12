The Western Journal

Alert: Trump Confirms Missiles Heading for Syria

By Rebekah Baker
April 12, 2018 at 7:17am

At 6:57 EST on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump warned Russia that missiles will be headed for Syria in retaliation against a suspected chemical attack in Damascus over the weekend.

“Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!'” Trump tweeted. “You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!”

Earlier this week, Trump vowed that those responsible for the suspected chlorine gas attack that killed dozens of Syrian civilians in the rebel-held suburb of Damascus would be met with force.

“We’re making a decision as to what we do with respect to the horrible attack that was made near Damascus, and it will be met and it will be met forcefully,” the president told reporters during a Cabinet Room meeting with military leaders on Monday.

“We can’t let atrocities like we all witnessed … happen in our world,” he continued. “Especially when we’re able to — because of the power of the United States, because of the power of our country — we’re able to stop it.”

Russia responded to the president’s tweet Wednesday.

“We do not participate in Twitter diplomacy,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement. “We support serious approaches. We continue to believe that it is important not to take steps that could harm an already fragile situation.”

Both the Russian and Syrian government have denied involvement in the attack.

On Thursday morning, President Trump added to his earlier warning, saying that he did not specify when an attack would take place.

“Never said when an attack on Syria would take place,” the president tweeted. “Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Despite Trump’s apparent confidence that the president of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, was behind the attack, U.S. Defense Secretary Mattis has been unwilling to confirm Syria was responsible.

“Have you seen enough evidence to blame the Assad regime for this most recent chemical attack?” a reporter asked Mattis on Wednesday.

“We’re still assessing the intelligence ourselves, ourselves, and our allies we’re still working on this,” Mattis responded. “We stand ready to provide military options as they’re appropriate.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

