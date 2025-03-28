Alert: Trump Pulls Stefanik Nomination in Painful but Strategic Decision

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Rep. Elise Stefanik has agreed to remain in the House rather than become his administration’s ambassador to the United Nations.

“I have asked Elise, as one of my biggest Allies, to remain in Congress to help me deliver Historic Tax Cuts, GREAT Jobs, Record Economic Growth, a Secure Border, Energy Dominance, Peace Through Strength, and much more, so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. With a very tight Majority, I don’t want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise’s seat,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations,” he added. “Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People. Speaker Johnson is thrilled! I look forward to the day when Elise is able to join my Administration in the future.”

BREAKING: President Trump has pulled his nomination of Elise Stefanik to become the UN Ambassador, asking her to remain in Congress to reinforce the GOP’s slim House majority. “We must maintain EVERY Republican seat in Congress.” pic.twitter.com/vObFL9Ekzp — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2025

Stefanik, who worked tirelessly in support of Trump’s campaign last year, was the first person he nominated to a cabinet post after his November win, according to The New York Times.

She had been delaying taking the new position because of the Republicans’ razor-thin majority in the House, currently 218 to 213.

Florida is slated to hold two special elections on Tuesday to replace former GOP Reps. Michael Waltz, now Trump’s national security advisor, and Matt Gaetz.

However, GOP nominee Randy Fine is in a tight race to replace Waltz, while Gaetz’s former seat looks safe, according to the Times. If Fine were to lose, rather than adding two members to the Republican majority, the two races would be a wash, keeping the majority as tight as before.

Further, Axios reported that New York Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul has given signs that she would slow-walk scheduling a special election to replace Stefanik when the representative stepped down.

The Republicans were only able to pass their budget resolution by a single vote late last month because GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky refused to support it, believing it did not do enough to cut spending levels.

Not surprisingly, House Speaker Mike Johnson celebrated Stefanik’s willingness to stay in the GOP congressional ranks.

“It is well known Republicans have a razor-thin House majority, and Elise’s agreement to withdraw her nomination will allow us to keep one of the toughest, most resolute members of our Conference in place to help drive forward President Trump’s America First policies,” he posted on X.

“I will invite her to return to the leadership table immediately,” Johnson added.

Stefanik served as the Republican Conference Chair during the last Congress, the fourth-highest ranking position in the House.

Elise Stefanik is truly a great leader and a devoted patriot. Today’s selfless decision shows America what those of us who work with her already know. She is deeply devoted to her country and fully committed to see President Trump’s agenda succeed in Congress. It is well known… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 27, 2025

Stefanik posted on social media that she will be a guest on the Fox News program “Hannity” Thursday, during which she will no doubt discuss her decision.

