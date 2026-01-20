ALERT: Trump Pushes Whopping 40-Year Prison Sentence for Don Lemon and Leftist Agitators Who Assaulted Christian Worship Service

Will former CNN reporter Don Lemon and the group of activists who assailed a St. Paul, Minnesota church service on Sunday face the same fate that a group of elderly abortion-center protesters faced?

President Donald Trump apparently hopes so — even if it involves 40 years of jail time.

In case you haven’t seen it by now, Lemon was along for the ride when a mob of leftists with something called the Racial Justice Network stormed services at Cities Church on Sunday. The reason, according to the New York Post, was that one of the pastors there — although he wasn’t there on Sunday — may have been employed by the Minnesota Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office.

An anti-ICE mob stormed a church today in the middle of a service. This desecration of Christian worship has no place in America. DOJ is investigating for violations of the FACE Act. Meanwhile, Don Lemon narrates and defends their actions. Sickening.pic.twitter.com/OWG38NDa80 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2026

Lemon claimed that he had no idea that this was going to happen. Except, of course, in the video where he interviewed the person who said exactly what was going to happen:

Don Lemon is really spiraling now and is pretending he knew nothing about the attack on the Christian church in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday until it happened. Unfortunately for Lemon, he posted a video of an interview with the ringleader BEFORE the attack occurred. Lemon… https://t.co/BuQCTwyzwa pic.twitter.com/uoQUNkcnKl — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 19, 2026

On Monday, addressing the situation on his Truth Social account, the president reposted an image of an X post referencing a different case that could be prosecuted under the same act.

“A small group of elderly ladies were protesting at an abortion clinic and were given 40 years in prison for violating the FACE Act,” she wrote.”

“I would like to see the same kind of sentence for Don Lemon and the people that broke into that church and did that during services.”

Now, to be clear, it’s not entirely certain what case she’s referring to. It’s likely a prosecution undertaken by the Biden administration’s Department of Justice regarding a case from October of 2020 where, to hear the DOJ talk about it in a media release, several individuals — men and women, all but one over the age of 30 and some as old as 75 — faced years for “a conspiracy that created a blockade at a Washington, D.C. reproductive health care clinic to prevent the clinic from providing, and patients from receiving, reproductive health services.” (Translation: abortions at an abortion clinic.)

In that case, for violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, 10 individuals were sentenced to almost 23 years in jail. So, the math and the facts are a little off, but not by that much.

But wait, I hear you saying — what does a law that has to do with blocking abortion clinics have to do with invading a church? I’m glad you asked, because as part of the deal when the bill was signed into law in 1994, it also included this passage:

Whoever … by force or threat of force or by physical obstruction, intentionally injures, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, intimidate or interfere with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise the First Amendment right of religious freedom at a place of religious worship … shall be subject to the penalties provided in subsection (b) and the civil remedies provided in subsection (c).

And what are those? Up to a year in jail for a first offense, three years for subsequent offenses under the act, and significant fines on top of that.

Yes, this is what I believe the kids like to refer to, in the second part of an acronymic syllogism, as “finding out.”

Whether or not this ends in 40 years in prison for everyone involved certainly depends on the number of people who were involved, and Don Lemon or any of these individual political hoodlums won’t be spending that time behind bars.

However, to say that the FACE Act was used frequently and promiscuously during Joe Biden’s administration would be an understatement, and there was no attempt to even look toward leniency for these individuals’ belief that they were engaging in conscientious behavior. We don’t have a two-tiered system of justice, and once you set a precedent, it’s awfully hard to stuff precedence back in the bag so that we can all just get along.

No, these hefty sentences shouldn’t have been meted out to the abortion-center protesters. But they were, and the law is clear. The Biden DOJ made an example out of these people. So, too, should the Trump DOJ with everyone involved in this shameful episode, including Don Lemon.

