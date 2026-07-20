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In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz.
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on June 18, 2026, vessels are seen anchored in Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz. (Amirhossein Khorgooei - ISNA - AFP / Getty Images)

Alert: Trump Rains Down Hell and Death on Iran for 9th Night in a Row

 By Jack Davis  July 20, 2026 at 6:05am
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Stung by Iranian attacks that drew U.S. blood, the United States roared back Sunday night to strike Iranian positions in the hope of leaving Iran’s dreams of controlling the Strait of Hormuz in the rubble.

“CENTCOM began conducting a new wave of strikes against Iran at 7 p.m. ET today for the ninth consecutive night,” U.S. Central Command posted on X.

“The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” the post said.

CENTCOM said on X after its attacks that U.S. strikes “targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran’s ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

“The U.S. military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief’s direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready,” it posted.

Do you support Trump’s continued efforts to secure the Strait of Hormuz?

On Sunday, Trump said the U.S. will not stop its attacks after suffering losses, according to ABC News.

“Well, we feel very badly, but you know those great people, those great patriots, were out there fighting that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran has been very, very badly damaged,” Trump said.

“We hit them very hard again tonight, and we did that in honor of the probably three — It’s probably three as opposed to two. Great patriots,” Trump said.

The attacks came as the War Department released the names of two Americans killed in the war, according to The Guardian.

First lieutenant Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and private Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas.

Feehan was killed in action on Saturday and Gonzales on Friday.

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Feehan served with the 2nd Battalion, 55th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 32nd Army Air Missile Defense Command out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Gonzales had served with the 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Command in Ansbach, Germany.

Iran said that even as the U.S. continued to attack, it was retaliating by sending missiles at Jordan’s Aqaba airport.

Bahrain was also targeted, while Iran said it struck a U.S. site in Syria.

The Pentagon said that its Saturday casualties came as troops were carrying out a controlled detonation of an unexploded ordnance on an Iranian drone shot down in northern Iraq, according to Task and Purpose.

To date, 17 Americans have been killed and about 400 injured since the war with Iran began on Feb. 28.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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