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MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 9: U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on August 9, 2026 at Morristown Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. President Trump spent the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club. (Photo by Eric Lee/Getty Images)

Alert: Trump Resurrects Keystone XL Pipeline in Cryptic Truth Social Post, Moments After Announcing Trade Deal With Canada

 By Jack Davis  August 19, 2026 at 7:58am
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President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that a trade deal in the works with Canada could lead to the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Trump had threatened new tariffs against Canada, but Tuesday night indicated that would not take place.

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social.

“The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!” Trump wrote.

Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself digging the pipeline out of a grave that read “Buried by Biden.”

The initial Keystone XL concept was first proposed in 2008, according to Newsweek.

That concept called for the pipeline to run from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with pipelines that would take the oil to Gulf Coast refineries.

Amid opposition to the concept, former President Barack Obama put the concept on ice in 2015.

In 2017, Trump gave the concept his approval, but four years later, former President Joe Biden revoked permits and stopped the work.

Related:
Trump Greenlights 'Keystone Light' Pipeline to Help Replace Oil Source Infamously Blocked on Biden's Day 1

On April 30, Trump issued an executive order authorizing a new pipeline running from Canada into Wyoming.

“Slightly different than the last administration,” Trump said ⁠when he signed the order, according to Reuters. “They wouldn’t sign a pipeline deal, and we have pipelines going up.”

The project would use infrastructure built on the Canadian portion of the line.

“The Canadian portion of the project revives the part of the Keystone XL that was previously built and has been sitting idle. On the American side, the pipeline would take a different route than the Keystone XL, running 645 miles through Montana to Guernsey, Wyoming,” according to Just the News.

As for the deal with Canada under discussion, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said there are loose ends remaining, according to NBC.

Do you want to see Keystone XL (and the 40,000 jobs that go with it) resurrected before Trump leaves office?

“Substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done,” he said.

“The deal will include comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment, and many important provisions that will continue to protect our market and American workers, along with our Canadian partners,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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