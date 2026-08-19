Alert: Trump Resurrects Keystone XL Pipeline in Cryptic Truth Social Post, Moments After Announcing Trade Deal With Canada

President Donald Trump indicated Tuesday that a trade deal in the works with Canada could lead to the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline.

Trump had threatened new tariffs against Canada, but Tuesday night indicated that would not take place.

“I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!” Trump posted Tuesday on Truth Social.

“The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave!” Trump wrote.

Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself digging the pipeline out of a grave that read “Buried by Biden.”

President Trump just resurrected the keystone XL pipeline from the dead that Biden cancelled 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9pzdJMY2Eg — BLT (@BLT21_) August 19, 2026

The initial Keystone XL concept was first proposed in 2008, according to Newsweek.

That concept called for the pipeline to run from Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect with pipelines that would take the oil to Gulf Coast refineries.

Amid opposition to the concept, former President Barack Obama put the concept on ice in 2015.

In 2017, Trump gave the concept his approval, but four years later, former President Joe Biden revoked permits and stopped the work.

Brilliant move by President Trump. Announces a deal in place reviving the Keystine pipeline, while blaming Biden for its previous demise. Now Carney has to move ahead on it or it will look like he blew the deal. 4D chess by Trump. pic.twitter.com/XkCL6PAPkZ — Stu St. Audré PsyD (@FreelandsQueef) August 19, 2026

On April 30, Trump issued an executive order authorizing a new pipeline running from Canada into Wyoming.

“Slightly different than the last administration,” Trump said ⁠when he signed the order, according to Reuters. “They wouldn’t sign a pipeline deal, and we have pipelines going up.”

The project would use infrastructure built on the Canadian portion of the line.

🇺🇸🇨🇦 The revived Keystone system and Bridger Pipeline Expansion create a major new corridor for Canadian crude into the U.S. network and existing U.S. ports. South Bow’s Prairie Connector uses ~150 km of idle Keystone XL pipe from Hardisty, Alberta, to the Montana border. It has… https://t.co/EskLdKjbmb pic.twitter.com/HNP79gSnoE — John Nelson (@WIgeopolitical) August 19, 2026

“The Canadian portion of the project revives the part of the Keystone XL that was previously built and has been sitting idle. On the American side, the pipeline would take a different route than the Keystone XL, running 645 miles through Montana to Guernsey, Wyoming,” according to Just the News.

As for the deal with Canada under discussion, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said there are loose ends remaining, according to NBC.

Do you want to see Keystone XL (and the 40,000 jobs that go with it) resurrected before Trump leaves office? Yes No

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“Substantial progress has been made, although there is important work still to be done,” he said.

“The deal will include comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment, and many important provisions that will continue to protect our market and American workers, along with our Canadian partners,” the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a statement.

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