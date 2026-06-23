Alert: Trump's Poll Numbers Surge to Highest Point in Months as Iran Conflict Winds Down

President Donald Trump is enjoying his highest approval rating in recent months following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Iran to end the conflict.

The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that the president’s approval rating went up to 47 percent, which is the highest that he has seen since February, when Operation Epic Fury began.

Some 53 percent in the latest survey disapprove of Trump’s performance.

“For the past three months, Trump’s approval rating in the Daily Mail/JL Partners polls has consistently stayed at 43 percent, up a tick from his all-time lowest approval rating this year at 42 percent in mid-March,” the outlet said.

“The poll was conducted June 19-21, just after the President visited France for the G7 meeting of world leaders, where Iran peace was a hot topic of discussion. Trump talked repeatedly about wrapping up the war and how its end will juice global markets,” the Daily Mail further noted.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday in eastern Pennsylvania, Trump said, “Iran has been great — if Iran is reasonable, if they’re smart. Otherwise, we’ll have to finish the job, which will take about maybe less than a week.”

“But they’re going to be okay, I think. They’re going to do what they have to do, because we want to have it done,” he added.

Should Trump continue pushing for peace, or should he resume military action to fully obliterate the Iranian regime? Push for peace Resume fighting

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“The average price of gasoline nationwide is down 60 cents a gallon just from a short while ago,” Trump said. According to AAA, the nationwide average is $3.93, which is down from $4.53 a month ago.

.@POTUS: “Iran has been great — IF Iran is reasonable, IF they’re smart. Otherwise, we’ll have to finish the job.” pic.twitter.com/PSFh593afe — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 23, 2026

Trump argued the “detour” into Iran was necessary.

“You can’t let them blow up the Middle East and then us, if that’s possible. We would have gotten them before, but they would have blown up Israel, they would have blown up the entire Middle East… You want to see a bad economy. That’s a bad economy.”

The president stated that he was having to address an issue that former presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton failed to take on the issue even as Tehran’s power grew.

Trump concluded, “But our economy is ready to soar to levels the world has not seen before.”

“The average price of gasoline nationwide is down 60 cents a gallon just from a short while ago,” says @POTUS in Eastern Pennsylvania. “Our economy is ready to soar to levels the world has not seen before.” pic.twitter.com/giepsKyb7t — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 23, 2026



The Daily Mail poll is in similar territory to the Rasmussen Reports daily tracking poll, which shows Trump at 44 percent approval, up from a recent low of 40 percent.

The left-leaning Reuters/Ipsos poll has the president’s approval rating at 34 percent. However, Ipsos showed Vice President Kamala Harris ahead by two percentage points in a November 2024 survey, while Rasmussen had Trump ahead by three percentage points in an October survey.

Trump won both the popular vote nationwide and all seven swing states.

He is to be commended for risking his short-term popularity to address a long-term problem with Iran, which was becoming ever more pressing with the regime’s technological advances.

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