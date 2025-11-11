Alert: Ultra Violent Latin Kings Street Gang Issues 'Shoot on Sight' Orders for Any ICE, DHS, or Other Federal Agents Involved in Operation Midway Blitz

The Latin Kings street gang has issued a “shoot on sight” order targeting Border Patrol agents involved in Operation Midway Blitz.

“Officer/agents are reminded to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise extreme caution when conducting enforcement activities,” an internal Customs and Border Protection memo said, according to The Hill.

“Our law enforcement is now facing an 8,000 percent increase in death threats against them while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst,” a Department of Homeland Security representative said.

An internal memo was sent to Border Patrol agents, warning that Latin Kings gang leaders have issued a “shoot on sight” order against agents conducting immigration operations in Chicago. “Officer/agents are reminded to maintain heightened situational awareness and exercise… pic.twitter.com/aFoe91aVzH — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 10, 2025

“Nearly every day, we have seen violence, assaults, or smears against our officers in Chicago, including yesterday when agents vehicles were rammed multiple times and shots fired at them,” the representative explained.

“These are men and woman who are simply waking up in the morning every single day to enforce the rule of law,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News.

“It really is a shame that the Democrat Party has decided that violence against law enforcement is OK.”

A criminal illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested in relation to Saturday’s shooting targeting Border Patrol agents in Chicago. The suspect has a previously been convicted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/vehicle, felony possession of a weapon, and illegal entry. He… pic.twitter.com/sBAzSnWu14 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 10, 2025

The alert comes after an illegal immigrant was arrested in connection with shots fired at Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

“This individual should have never been walking the streets of Chicago,” Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Greg Bovino told Fox News. “This individual should not have been in this country, so the fact that he has re-violated again and still has a firearm is … very concerning to us in law enforcement.”

Last month, a Latin Kings leader was arrested in connection with a bounty placed on Bovino.

Gang leader Juan Espinoza Martinez was accused of ordering a “hit” on Bovino three days before his Oct. 6 arrest, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The release said that a “Snapchat conversation from a user named ‘Juan’ appearing to place a $2,000 bounty for information ‘cuando lo agarren,’ which translates to ‘when they catch him,’ and a $10,000 reward ‘if you take him down.’ A third response of ‘LK….on him’ indicates the involvement of the Latin Kings.”

“Depraved individuals like Juan Espinoza Martinez — who do not value human life and threaten law enforcement — do NOT belong in this country. We will not allow criminal gangs to put hits on U.S. government officials and our law enforcement officers,” McLaughlin said.

“Thanks to ICE and our federal law enforcement partners, this thug is off our streets and behind bars. These attacks on our brave law enforcement officers must END. Secretary [Kristi] Noem has been crystal clear: If you threaten or lay a hand on law enforcement, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Martinez faces one count of murder-for-hire, according to the Department of Justice.

The complaint about Martinez said the messages about taking down the official included a photo of the target.

“Placing a bounty on the head of a federal officer is an attack on the rule of law and on every American who depends on law enforcement to keep them safe,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

“This case is exactly what we mean when we say Take Back America — taking back every neighborhood and street corner from violent thugs and criminal gangs and returning them to the law-abiding members of our communities. The Department of Justice will never allow violent gangs or criminal networks to target those who protect our borders and our communities.”

