The federal judge who has become the face of opposition to President Donald Trump has long-running ties to an exchange program with the United States’ most powerful global rival.

Judge James Boasberg, chief justice for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, has been a thorn in the Trump administration’s side since the president returned to the White House in 2025.

But years before that, he was playing host to an organization with ties to the Chinese Communist Party even while serving on a court privy to some of the United States’ most sensitive information, according to documents publicized by a conservative journalist Thursday.

Natalie Winters is an investigative journalist and executive editor of “War Room,” the podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, who served briefly as chief strategist in Trump’s first-term White House.

In a Substack piece published Thursday, she detailed Boasberg’s ties to the China-United States Exchange Foundation.

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Boasberg was a 9-time host for a CCP-founded program run by a Chinese spy front flagged for its efforts to compromise Americans. SIX were during his FISA term—with access to top secret intelligence. pic.twitter.com/phgdrwCto1 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 17, 2026

The name sounds anodyne, but its activities are suspicious enough that the foundation was the subject of a November 2025 letter to Columbia University from the chairman of the House Select Committee on China, asking Columbia to end its ties with the group because it is part of a Chinese government system known as “United Front” — a propaganda effort committed to advancing the causes of the Chinese Communist Party.

It was founded in 2008 by Tung Chee-hwa, whom Winters described as “a vice chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a central institution in the CCP’s United Front system.”

Boasberg served as a host for a CUSEF program involving Chinese exchange students studying law over nine years, Winters reported — six of those years while he was also serving as a member of the special court established under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that decides on legal questions in investigations involving super-sensitive national security matters.

(Most Americans might remember that it was faulty FISA court-approved surveillance that helped fuel the years-long investigation into Trump’s alleged “collusion” with Russia that ultimately ended with a finding that Democratic-led accusations about that collusion were groundless.)

Winters published plenty of documentation to back up her findings, including a 2024 program that described Boasberg as a “9X host.”

That same program made clear the political leanings of participants that year, as other hosts included Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the radical Democrat “squad” member from Michigan, and a Wendell Primus, described as “Senior Advisor, Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California (former Speaker of the House) (7X Host).”

Boasberg isn’t the only well-known jurist who has been part of the CUSEF’s law-student program. According to Winters, Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito participated twice, Brett Kavanaugh three times, and Ketanji Brown Jackson four times while they were serving on lower courts.

But Boasberg’s notoriety as the judge who’s been outspoken in his opposition to the Trump administration, even outside courtroom settings, and whose ruling in one high-profile case was overturned by the Supreme Court, makes his participation stand out.

And users of the social media platform X were paying attention:

Judge Boasberg is a China sellout. It’s that simple. https://t.co/s3PAOQ0VC5 — CONSTITUTION X (@ConstitustionX) September 17, 2026

HOLY SMOKES JUDGE BOASBERG HAS GOT TO GO. Judge James Boasberg has just been exposed for 9 TIMES hosting a Chinese Communist Party-backed program “run by a Chinese spy” Most of it was done while Boasberg was on the FISA court and “TOP SECRET” intel became vulnerable Rep.… https://t.co/hF3EANCICi pic.twitter.com/edKvuEvLwI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2026

I’m sure China could use another communist judge Impeach Judge Boasberg Then deport him to China https://t.co/Gd04jNz4Ve — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 30, 2025

In the 2025 letter to Columbia University, Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan, the Republican chairman of the House Select Committee on China, wrote that CUSEF had ties with other universities, but that some, such as the University of Texas, had rejected the organization because of its Chinese Communist Party affiliation.

There is no question about the organization’s goals, he indicated.

“The CUSEF is guided by officials in the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a key United Front forum designed to advance CCP objectives in and beyond the PRC through overt and covert political mobilization,” Moolenaar wrote.

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