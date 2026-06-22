ALERT: US Military Helicopter Has Reportedly Crashed - Details Still Coming In

A Coast Guard helicopter with four people aboard crashed Monday near Sitka, Alaska.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter based at Coast Guard Air Station Sitka crashed near Harbor Mountain, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the crash, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

First responders from Sitka Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. local time. All four crew members were taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

Live video from Sitka, Alaska depicts poor weather conditions amid reports that a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter has crashed in the area. pic.twitter.com/hODvszqtfi — Noteworthy News (@newsnoteworthy) June 22, 2026

Although the Coast Guard did not issue a report on their conditions, the release said no deaths were reported as of the release of the statement on Monday.

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The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Any time something like this happens, it’s very concerning,” Coast Guard Lt. Pam Manns said, according to the Anchorage Daily News. “We’re a close Coast Guard family, so it’s great to hear there have been no deaths.”

Is our absolute, immediate priority. The cause of the incident is not yet known. A formal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the event. — USCGArctic (@USCGArctic) June 22, 2026

“The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. “A formal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.”

Sitka is located about 95 miles west of Juneau in southeastern Alaska.

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