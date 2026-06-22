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A U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter approaches the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego air station on Dec. 20, 2024, in San Diego, California.
A U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter approaches the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego air station on Dec. 20, 2024, in San Diego, California. (Kevin Carter / Getty Images)

ALERT: US Military Helicopter Has Reportedly Crashed - Details Still Coming In

 By Jack Davis  June 22, 2026 at 2:32pm
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A Coast Guard helicopter with four people aboard crashed Monday near Sitka, Alaska.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter based at Coast Guard Air Station Sitka crashed near Harbor Mountain, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the crash, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m. local time.

First responders from Sitka Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene around 11 a.m. local time. All four crew members were taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center.

Although the Coast Guard did not issue a report on their conditions, the release said no deaths were reported as of the release of the statement on Monday.

Will you please pray for the crew and their families?

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Any time something like this happens, it’s very concerning,” Coast Guard Lt. Pam Manns said, according to the Anchorage Daily News. “We’re a close Coast Guard family, so it’s great to hear there have been no deaths.”

“The safety, well-being, and rescue of our crew members is our absolute, immediate priority,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. “A formal investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances surrounding the event.”

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Sitka is located about 95 miles west of Juneau in southeastern Alaska.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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