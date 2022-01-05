Share
News

Alert: US Tracking Russian Rocket's Uncontrolled Re-Entry

 By Jack Davis  January 5, 2022 at 4:20pm
Share

A massive chunk of a Russian rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere Wednesday after raising fears of an impact in various U.S. locations.

US Space Command said in a statement that it was “aware of and tracking the location of the Angara A5/PERSEY rocket body in space,” according to CNN.

“At this time, the 18th Space Control Squadron assesses the entry point into the Earth’s atmosphere at approximately 2054 UTC (1:54 pm MST) over the Southern Pacific Ocean.” That equates 3:54 p.m. ET.

“Factors such as the atmospheric conditions and the exact angle of the object as it enters the atmosphere can alter the re-entry location,” Space Command said.

Trending:
'Good News': mRNA Scientist Says Omicron Looks Like Something Vaccinologist Would Design on Purpose

The rocket was projected to fly over parts of Mexico and Texas on one possible path to its landing, according to NBC.

“It’ll probably be down before it crosses Mexico and a few miles into Texas,” said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

“Most of the world is ocean, so it’s just playing the odds,” McDowell said.

Should the Biden administration have warned Americans about this potential danger?

Although the South Pacific landing site was also reported by the website Satflare,  previous predictions said that if the rocket’s course were to alter, various parts of the United States could have been within range.

One potential area was in California, Nevada, Montana and Idaho; another in other parts of those states including Oregon; another reaching from Texas up to Wisconsin, and another along the Eastern Seaboard from Florida to Maine.

Holger Krag, the head of the European Space Agency’s Space Debris Office, said before re-entry that it was unlikely the rocket would injure anyone, “the risk is real and cannot be ignored.”

The rocket is the upper stage of a Russian-built Angara A5 rocket that is Russia’s latest vehicle for launching objects into space.

An engine malfunction left the booster rocket adrift in a low-Earth orbit.

Related:
Disgraced Ex-FBI Lawyer Get Huge News from Washington, DC, After Falsifying a Trump-Russia Document

Although the piece of the rocket that was coming to Earth was around 23 feet long and weighed about four tons, experts said most of it would burn up upon re-entry.

“You might get a few hundred kilograms surviving to the surface,” McDowell said. “Most of it will melt, but some of the denser engine parts will probably survive.”

Last year, a multi-ton Chinese rocket fell to Earth in an uncontrolled orbit, leading the U.S. to condemn China.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Trump Issues Fiery Response to Biden's Jan. 6 Speech: 'This Political Theater Is All Just a Distraction'
LeBron James Wants Announcer Out of Basketball Over Innocent On-Air Mistake
Movie Star Nicolas Cage Sounds Off on Alec Baldwin's Deadly Shooting: 'Know How to Use a Gun'
'Dangerous' Murder Suspect on the Run After Apparent Jail 'Door Malfunction' Lets Him Escape Custody
Biden Fuels Division by Launching Attack on Trump in Jan. 6 Anniversary Speech
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!