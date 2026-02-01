Alex Pretti's Family Hires Attorneys Connected to George Floyd and Derek Chauvin's Prosecution

Days following Alex Pretti’s death, his family hired high-profile attorneys with direct ties to the prosecution of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case.

The parents of the 37-year-old intensive care nurse retained Steve Schleicher, a veteran litigator and former federal prosecutor. Schleicher helped Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison convict former police officer Chauvin for the death of Floyd.

Schleicher, now a partner at the Minneapolis law firm Maslon, is representing Michael and Susan Pretti pro bono, a family spokesman confirmed, as reported by Newsweek.

Schleicher spent more than a decade in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, where he handled cases ranging from murder to civil rights violations, and also served as a special prosecutor during the Chauvin trial. Before entering private practice, he acted as a state prosecutor and served as a reserve officer in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Separately, Pretti’s younger sister, Micayla Pretti, hired attorney Anthony Cotton of the Milwaukee firm Kuchler & Cotton, the family said, as reported by the Associated Press. A family spokesman said the attorneys were brought in to “protect the family’s interests in the aftermath of this horrific tragedy.”

Border Patrol agents shot and killed 37-year-old Pretti on Saturday during a confrontation as they carried out a targeted enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Following the incident, members of President Donald Trump’s administration accused Pretti of being a domestic terrorist, an accusation Trump rejected when asked, saying he had not heard those claims and would not endorse them.

“Well I haven’t heard that. But certainly he shouldn’t have been carrying a gun. And look, bottom line, everybody in this room, we view that as a very unfortunate incident, okay? Everyone, unless you’re a stupid person. Very, very unfortunate incident,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, the family of Renee Good, another Minneapolis resident fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in early January, also retained high-profile legal representation. Good’s family hired the Chicago-based firm Romanucci & Blandin — the same team that represented Floyd’s family in their civil case — to investigate the circumstances of her death and pursue accountability.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.