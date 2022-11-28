Parler Share
Commentary
At left, then-Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is seen during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 19, 2019. At right, Elon Musk speaks during a news conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on Feb. 10. (Jacquelyn Martin - Pool / Getty Images; Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)
Commentary
At left, then-Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is seen during a hearing of the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 19, 2019. At right, Elon Musk speaks during a news conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on Feb. 10. (Jacquelyn Martin - Pool / Getty Images; Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Alexander Vindman Takes Swipe at Elon Musk, Then People Notice What He Did Right After

 By Richard Moorhead  November 28, 2022 at 7:12am
A partisan leftist known for an attempt to take down former President Donald Trump decided to take a shot at Twitter owner Elon Musk on Sunday.

Former National Security Council official Alexander Vindman called Musk a “purveyor of hate and division” in a Sunday tweet, touting his military service as a political weapon against the technologist and entrepreneur.

“I’ll put my reputation up against yours any day,” Vindman said. “I’ve spent my entire adult life in service to my country. Upheld my oath to protect & defend this nation at great personal cost. You’ve demonstrated yourself to be a purveyor of hate and division. Let history be the judge.”

People Notice Something Creepy as Biden Walks by Restaurant and Peers in Window

He was responding to a tweet from Musk in which the billionaire reacted to Vindman’s apparent circulation of inorganic anti-Musk messages mass-tweeted by other accounts.

“Vindman is both puppet & puppeteer,” he said. “Question is who pulls his strings … ?”

Skeptics of Vindman were quick to point out that the anti-Trump advocate had edited his original tweet criticizing Musk.

Editing tweets is a feature available only to Twitter Blue subscribers, or users of the service who pay the monthly $8 subscription fee.

Elon Musk Feuds with Apple After Tech Giant's Alleged Threat to Twitter

Twitter Blue was implemented at Musk’s behest.

Perhaps if he really were the “purveyor of hate and division” that Vindman claimed, the partisan commentator wouldn’t be so quick to subscribe to the premium version of his service.

Vindman’s claim to fame lies in a backhanded attempt to take down Trump as a White House staffer in the Trump administration.

The since-retired Army lieutenant colonel leaked an audio recording of a 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vindman claimed the then-president instituted a quid pro quo for congressional funding to Ukraine.

This led to the first Democrats’ first impeachment hearings against Trump, with a vote in the Senate ending in Trump’s acquittal.

Vindman proceeded to reinvent himself as a progressive commentator after leaving the White House.

It’s rich that the left has suddenly deemed the private ownership of Twitter problematic — the second it falls under the administration of someone who opposes internet censorship.

For years, the establishment left told those censored and banned by Twitter to merely create their own platforms — instruction they could apply to themselves now that Musk is in charge.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation