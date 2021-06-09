Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats on Wednesday, accusing them of playing “patty-cake” with Republicans while the world burns.

The New York Democrat did not use such language figuratively, as she accused her party’s leadership of bowing to Senate Republicans and conservative donors while “setting the planet on fire” in a series of tweets.

Ocasio-Cortez also hit Democrats for seeking bipartisan input with regard to policy, signaling she’d like to see her party unilaterally run the country.

“Pres. Biden & Senate Dems should take a step back and ask themselves if playing patty-cake w GOP Senators is really worth the dismantling of people’s voting rights, setting the planet on fire, allowing massive corporations and the wealthy to not pay their fair share of taxes, etc,” she tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez had earlier in the day fired off two tweets that excoriated members of her party for seeking a bipartisan compromise with regard to a proposed White House infrastructure bill. Democratic New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich had shared a report from Politico which detailed an attempt by Democrats to include emissions caps in the bill.

“An infrastructure package that goes light on climate and clean energy should not count on every Democratic vote,” Heinrich commented.

Ocasio-Cortez shared Heinrich’s post and added a comment of her own.

“Yep,” the Democrat wrote.

In a Twitter post moments later, she commented, “Mitch McConnell and the Koch brothers are not worth setting the planet on fire for. I know some Dems may disagree with me, but that’s my unpopular opinion of the day.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been on a warpath this week with regard to calling out members of her own party.

On Monday, she put Vice President Kamala Harris in her sights. After Harris told potential Central American migrants to “not come” to the U.S., Ocasio-Cortez unloaded.

“This is disappointing to see. First, seeking asylum at any US border is a 100% legal method of arrival. Second, the US spent decades contributing to regime change and destabilization in Latin America,” she opined. “We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing.”

“It would be helpful if the US would finally acknowledge its contributions to destabilization and regime change in the region,” she added. “Doing so can help us change US foreign policy, trade policy, climate policy, & carceral border policy to address causes of mass displacement & migration.”

