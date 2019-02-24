Watch Ocasio-Cortez’s Bizarre Attack on Her Critics: ‘I’m The Boss Now. How ‘Bout That?’

Speaking at a “Girls Who Code” event in New York City, self-identitified democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back against critics of her Green New Deal resolution.

WATCH:

Ocasio-Cortez declares “I’m the Boss… How ’bout that!” while claiming that no one else has tried to come up with climate change policy before the Green New Deal. Apparently she’s never seen @TheDemocrats policy platform… ever. This infighting is going to be fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/AV1TgRa5kU — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 24, 2019

“Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation,” the New York Democratic congresswoman said Friday to moderator Reshma Saujani, the CEO of Girl Who Code.

“Why? Because no one else has even tried. Because no one else has even tried.”

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that — regardless of success — the “power” goes to the individual who tries.

“So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh it’s vague. Oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing,’ And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not.

“So, until you do it, I’m the boss. How ’bout that?’”

Ocasio-Cortez introduced her Green New Deal resolution earlier in February alongside Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

The bill not only calls for the U.S. to dramatically transition to 100 percent renewable energy in just a few years, but also demands “upgrading” every building in the country, addressing the emissions released from cow farts, and touches a number of other progressive issues.

The resolution has been met with criticism and ridicule from both parties.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking senator in his party, said after reading and re-reading the Green New Deal, he still had to ask a co-sponsor, “What in the heck is this?”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to fast-track the Green New Deal and may bring it up for a vote in the upper chamber of Congress as soon as next week.

The move would force numerous Democratic presidential candidates to take a public stance on the bill.

