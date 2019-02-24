SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Watch Ocasio-Cortez’s Bizarre Attack on Her Critics: ‘I’m The Boss Now. How ‘Bout That?’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivers her inaugural address following her swearing-in ceremony at the Renaissance School for Musical Theater and Technology in the Bronx.Kevin Hagen / AP PhotoRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivers her inaugural address following her swearing-in ceremony at the Renaissance School for Musical Theater and Technology in the Bronx borough of New York on Feb. 16, 2019. (Kevin Hagen / AP Photo)

By Jason Hopkins
Published February 24, 2019 at 1:43pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 12:47pm
Print

Speaking at a “Girls Who Code” event in New York City, self-identitified democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hit back against critics of her Green New Deal resolution.

WATCH:

“Like I just introduced the Green New Deal two weeks ago, and it’s creating all of this conversation,” the New York Democratic congresswoman said Friday to moderator Reshma Saujani, the CEO of Girl Who Code.

“Why? Because no one else has even tried. Because no one else has even tried.”

TRENDING: Unrecognized Native American ‘Tribe’ Makes Offer to Elizabeth Warren

Ocasio-Cortez claimed that — regardless of success — the “power” goes to the individual who tries.

“So people are like, ‘Oh it’s unrealistic. Oh it’s vague. Oh it doesn’t address this little minute thing,’ And I’m like, ‘You try. You do it. Cuz you’re not. Cuz you’re not.

“So, until you do it, I’m the boss. How ’bout that?’”

Ocasio-Cortez introduced her Green New Deal resolution earlier in February alongside Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

The bill not only calls for the U.S. to dramatically transition to 100 percent renewable energy in just a few years, but also demands “upgrading” every building in the country, addressing the emissions released from cow farts, and touches a number of other progressive issues.

The resolution has been met with criticism and ridicule from both parties.

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, the second-highest ranking senator in his party, said after reading and re-reading the Green New Deal, he still had to ask a co-sponsor, “What in the heck is this?”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is working to fast-track the Green New Deal and may bring it up for a vote in the upper chamber of Congress as soon as next week.

The move would force numerous Democratic presidential candidates to take a public stance on the bill.

RELATED: Democrats Considering Shielding Each Other on Green New Deal with ‘Present’ Vote

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Daily Caller News Foundation
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







‘Truly Remarkable’: Detroit Scores Big Jobs Boom with First Major Auto Plant in Decades
Republican Candidate Backs Out of Congressional Race Do-Over
Democrats Considering Shielding Each Other on Green New Deal with ‘Present’ Vote
Maryland Democrat Apologizes for Racial Slur
Democrat 2020 Candidate Calls Hillary To Apologize After a Thinly-Veiled Jab at Her 2016 Campaign
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×