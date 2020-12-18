Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Lost Her Bid for a Key Position

×
By Jack Davis
Published December 18, 2020 at 8:35am
P Share Print

Progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has been rejected by fellow House Democrats in her bid to give her House presence as much clout as her social media presence.

On Thursday, the House Democratic Steering Committee passed over Ocasio-Cortez and instead gave Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, who also represents New York, a seat on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee.

Rice will be entering her fourth term next year, and Ocasio-Cortez her second.

Rice is more of a moderate than Ocasio-Cortez, who had lobbied hard to win the spot, according to The Hill.

The battle for the seat was not without some drama, Politico reported.

TRENDING: Flashback: Child Died After Biden's Pick for Transportation Secretary Covered Up Traffic Safety Light, Look Where He Placed the Blame

Instead of a consensus decision, the duel between New York Democrats for the committee seat went to a secret ballot vote, with Rice winning 46-13, according to the outlet.

During a video meeting prior to the vote, some Democrats were reportedly adamant against rewarding Ocasio-Cortez, who has worked against centrist Democrats in primaries.

“I’m taking into account who works against other members in primaries and who doesn’t,” Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar said, according to Politico, who cited “multiple sources.” Cuellar was among those who faced a progressive challenger who was supported by Ocasio-Cortez.

Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York did reportedly support Ocasio-Cortez over Rice, however.

Does this show that not even fellow Democrats can stand Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

An anonymous House Democratic lawmaker told Axios that Ocasio-Cortez “doesn’t have enough relationships. She needs to learn from this.”

But Axios also noted that outside of Congress, Ocasio-Cortez can be a formidable figure.

“The vote would have been very different if it wasn’t secret,” the anonymous lawmaker said.

The seat on the panel had been held by Democratic Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, who lost a primary to a progressive Democrat backed by Ocasio-Cortez, according to Politico.

The vote produced a round of mockery aimed at Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

RELATED: Pollster: 'Defund the Police' Paves Way for Dems Losing 'Overwhelmingly'

“It is an honor to be selected by my Democratic colleagues to serve on the Energy and Commerce Committee in the 117th Congress,” Rice said.

The panel oversees policy areas that include health care and climate change.

“New Yorkers deserve a fighter to lower the cost of prescription drugs, address climate change, and improve our drinking water,” Rice said.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to help the incoming Biden-Harris administration combat the COVID-19 pandemic and build back our economy.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Trump Campaign Takes Election Challenge to the Supreme Court
Trump Signs Law Paving Way for Rogue Chinese Companies To Be Booted from US Stock Exchanges
Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI
Here's Who You Can't Take Action Against if You Have Severe COVID Vaccine Side Effects
New COVID Variant Ripping Across UK Sends Country Back Into Full Lockdown
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×