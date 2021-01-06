Login
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib Named to Influential House Committee

By Jack Davis
Published January 6, 2021 at 9:31am
As Congress lurches to the left, the far-left progressive coterie known as the “squad” appears to be gaining new power.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were both named to the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday. Both congresswomen served on the committee during their last terms as well.

This time, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez will be joined by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri on the Oversight Committee.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York — who like Bush, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez was supported by the Democratic Socialists of America, according to Fox News — will be on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Bush posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the other members of the “squad”

“In the 2020 election, the American people overwhelmingly cast their ballots for a historically diverse and dynamic Democratic House Majority that will fight For The People,” Pelosi said in announcing the appointments.

Are you worried about the direction in which Congress is going?

“Reinvigorated by our outstanding Freshmen Members, strengthened by our returning Members and inspired by the people whom we are honored to represent, our Majority is ready to Build Back Better in a way that will advance justice and prosperity for all Americans.  Our Committees, enriched by the addition of these Members, are ready to drive transformational progress,” she said.

Some of the House members have advertised their priorities.

Ocasio-Cortez has said that she plans to push the potential incoming Biden administration to cancel student loans, according to the New York Post.

“We have to push the Biden administration hard. This whole thing ‘We can’t cancel student loan debt’ is not gonna fly,” she told Punchbowl News this week, referencing a comment from presumptive President-elect Joe Biden that he was unsure he had the authority to wipe away student debt.

As Democrats tighten their grip on power, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about a potential 2022 challenge to New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has served as minority leader while Republicans controlled the Senate, according to The Hill.

“I’m not playing coy or anything like that. I’m still very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.,” she told Punchbowl.

She said she and Schumer “have an open relationship, we speak to each other regularly.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







