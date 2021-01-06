As Congress lurches to the left, the far-left progressive coterie known as the “squad” appears to be gaining new power.

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan were both named to the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday. Both congresswomen served on the committee during their last terms as well.

This time, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez will be joined by Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri on the Oversight Committee.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York — who like Bush, Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez was supported by the Democratic Socialists of America, according to Fox News — will be on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Bush posted a picture of herself on Twitter with the other members of the “squad”

TRENDING: As Democrats Secure Total Control of US Government, China Makes Its Move

“In the 2020 election, the American people overwhelmingly cast their ballots for a historically diverse and dynamic Democratic House Majority that will fight For The People,” Pelosi said in announcing the appointments.

Are you worried about the direction in which Congress is going? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (1921 Votes) 1% (13 Votes)

“Reinvigorated by our outstanding Freshmen Members, strengthened by our returning Members and inspired by the people whom we are honored to represent, our Majority is ready to Build Back Better in a way that will advance justice and prosperity for all Americans. Our Committees, enriched by the addition of these Members, are ready to drive transformational progress,” she said.

Some of the House members have advertised their priorities.

Our movement expanded the Squad. We secured a historic appointment to the Judiciary Committee. We’re achieving major wins on the road to transformational change through the @USProgressives Caucus. And we’re just getting started. Congress starts tomorrow. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 3, 2021

We’re fighting in your memory, Tamir. You won’t be forgotten. A system this cruel and inhumane can’t be reformed. Defund the police, and defund the system that’s terrorizing our communities. https://t.co/OwFg32pbZ3 — Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 29, 2020

RELATED: Omar Rips Colleagues, Including AOC, for Getting Vaccinated Before Public

Looking forward to continuing my work in holding corporations like @Nestle and polluters like @MarathonPetroCo accountable. We have a right to clean water and air. https://t.co/oCWAlXGsoJ — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 6, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez has said that she plans to push the potential incoming Biden administration to cancel student loans, according to the New York Post.

Hello! ☀️

It’s a new day! Who’s ready to PUSH? 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾🙋🏼‍♂️ Ready to PUSH for retroactive COVID relief? 💸

And to PUSH for student loan cancellation?🎓

For climate justice? 🌎

Healthcare? ⛑

Voting rights? 🗳

Ending the death penalty?👩🏽‍⚖️ What policies do you most want to PUSH for? ⤵️ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2021

“We have to push the Biden administration hard. This whole thing ‘We can’t cancel student loan debt’ is not gonna fly,” she told Punchbowl News this week, referencing a comment from presumptive President-elect Joe Biden that he was unsure he had the authority to wipe away student debt.

As Democrats tighten their grip on power, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about a potential 2022 challenge to New York Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, who has served as minority leader while Republicans controlled the Senate, according to The Hill.

“I’m not playing coy or anything like that. I’m still very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.,” she told Punchbowl.

She said she and Schumer “have an open relationship, we speak to each other regularly.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.