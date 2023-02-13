Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triggered by Jesus Commercial During Super Bowl

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York appeared to compare a Super Bowl commercial from a Christian organization to fascism on Twitter, claiming Jesus would not be a fan of the ad.

He Gets Us, a Christian organization dedicated to “reintroduc[ing] people to Jesus,” released a Super Bowl advertisement aimed to spread its message to millions of Americans that “Jesus loved the people we hate,” according to its website.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the commercial by seemingly conflating the group’s message with fascism on Twitter Sunday.

“Something tells me Jesus would *not* spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads to make fascism look benign,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The advertisement cost the organization $7 million for two of the much coveted Super Bowl commercial slots, according to USA Today.

The 30-second commercial featured the song ‘If I Could See The World Through The Eyes Of A Child” by Patsy Cline and called for Americans to be “child-like” in reference to Jesus’ command that Christians should have the faith of a child in Matthew 18:3, while the 60-second commercial emphasized a need to love our enemies.

Jason Vanderground, spokesperson for He Gets Us, told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the ads were designed to convey what the organization calls the “Third Way” that “points to the behavior Jesus modeled in relationship and conflict.”

“Instead of responding to divisiveness in anger or avoiding conflict altogether, Jesus demonstrated how we can and should show confounding love and respect to one another,” Vandergound said. “The goal is that the two commercials will not only inspire those who may be skeptical of Christianity to ask questions and learn more about Jesus but also encourage Christians to live out their faith even better and exhibit the same confounding love and forgiveness Jesus modeled. “Together, these spots connect the dots on how we can respond better in all circumstances with love and understanding. “

Ocasio-Cortez did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

