Aliakbar Mohammed Amin Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Life of POTUS, Administration Officials

A Georgia man who allegedly made threats against President Donald Trump and members of his administration was arrested Friday night.

The FBI said it arrested Aliakbar Mohammed Amin, 25, of Lilburn, Georgia, according to WSB-TV.

The FBI alleged that Amin threatened Trump, the White House and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

“Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable,” the FBI’s Atlanta office wrote in a post on X.

Today, #FBI Atlanta arrested 25 year old, Aliakbar Mohammed Amin of Lilburn, GA for threatening communications against @DNIGabbard, @Potus, & @WhiteHouse. Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable. pic.twitter.com/la5doFNMbU — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) April 12, 2025

The post showed an image of multiple law enforcement individuals outside of a house.

Amin is locked without bond, WSB reported

According to WAGA-TV, further information will be released Monday.

The Daily Wire reported that “A source close to Gabbard says she was informed by the FBI that a firearm was confiscated from Amin at the time of the arrest, and that a trial date has been set for later this month.”

Amin is not the only person to threaten Trump and pay a price.

On Friday, Shawn Monper, 32, of Butler, Pennsylvania, was charged with threatening Trump and other officials including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to a Department of Justice news release. Butler is the Pennsylvania township where Trump was shot in July.

“I want to applaud the outstanding and courageous investigative work of the FBI and the Butler Township Police Department, who thankfully identified and apprehended this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said.

“Rest assured that whenever and wherever threats of assassination or mass violence occur, this Department of Justice will find, arrest, and prosecute the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and seek the maximum appropriate punishment,” she said.

The complaint against Monper noted that many threats had been issued on YouTube.

The complaint alleged that on Feb. 17, Monper said, “Nah, we just need to start killing people, Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time it’s time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0”

On March 18, he was accused of saying, “ICE are terrorist people, we need to start killing them.”

“If I see an armed ice agent, I will consider it a domestic terrorist, and an active shooter and open fire on them,” he was accused of saying on April 1.

