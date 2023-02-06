'Alien Freak': Madonna Blasted for 'Unrecognizable' Look at Grammys

Pop singer Madonna turned heads on Sunday at the Grammy Awards, but not over a gimmicky outfit, a political statement or a controversial on-stage stunt.

Madge, as she is affectionately called by so many of her fans, showed the world what appeared to be a desperate attempt at clinging to youth and, by proxy, relevancy at age 64.

She was almost unrecognizable as she spoke before a performance by singer Sam Smith. Her appearance was so jarring that many of the dwindling numbers of Americans who still watch the country’s dying award shows were stunned.

Conservative author and commentator Matt Walsh opined she reminded him of an “alien.”

“I’ll never understand why some women think it’s better to look like an alien freak than to just look like an older woman,” Walsh wrote on Twitter. “There’s nothing wrong [with] being older. We’re all headed there. Embrace your age with grace.”

I’ll never understand why some women think it’s better to look like an alien freak than to just look like an older woman. There’s nothing wrong being older. We’re all headed there. Embrace your age with grace. https://t.co/3siXyyqFUh — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 6, 2023

Fox News’ Jimmy Failla had a laughter-inducing take on Madonna’s new look when he commented, “She’s lucky the climate activists in the crowd didn’t come after her for all the plastic in her face.”

Jimmy Failla on Madonna’s heavily modified face: “She’s lucky the climate activists in the crowd didn’t come after her for all the plastic in her face.” pic.twitter.com/XZE82FyPGt — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 6, 2023

Has the culture been completely lost? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (448 Votes) No: 4% (17 Votes)

Others on social media also shared their thoughts on the singer’s appearance:

Did the Ghostbusters get Madonna back into the painting at the end of the Grammys? pic.twitter.com/BC3g1iUE91 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 6, 2023

What is happening to Madonna pic.twitter.com/afdyPyoQjS — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 6, 2023

Madonna looks like an alien. Women should not strive to look like aliens. They also shouldn’t strive to be unrecognizable. Ladies, learn to love the face you have. The most beautiful women I know grow old without injected poison. https://t.co/R4XBPe2hOI — Jedediah Bila (@JedediahBila) February 3, 2023

The cross earrings show us that she’s a good Christian woman. pic.twitter.com/BTXPdOTYay — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 6, 2023

“Alien” is certainly one way to delineate Madonna’s new aesthetic. It might be a bit harsh as far as descriptors go, but Walsh hit the target through his overall message.

Madonna’s apparent inability to accept her age with any scintilla of grace is tragic, even for a self-described material girl.

There is something to be said about growing older with dignity. Age is something that should be embraced and celebrated. It will eventually come for us all — given we are blessed with enough years to enjoy the gifts in life that truly matter.

As she has done for four decades, Madonna generated headlines on Sunday. But never have we seen her in a manner so pitifully vain and outlandishly desperate.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.