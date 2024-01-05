Alien Invasion? Internet Theory Catches Fire After Massive Police Presence Spotted at Miami Mall
A bizarre theory about aliens has emerged after aerial images of a huge police presence were reported in Miami.
Footage of dozens of police vehicles made the rounds on social media on Monday evening, sparking speculation about what kind of incident could have led to such a response.
Conservative commentators including Matt Walsh, Jack Posobiec and DC Draino all weighed in with their personal takes and theories.
“It’s frankly absurd to suggest that this incident was anything but an alien invasion,” Walsh wrote.
It’s frankly absurd to suggest that this incident was anything but an alien invasion https://t.co/NdHqZrZ7uV
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 5, 2024
“So are we not going to be told the truth about why Miami had possibly the biggest police response I’ve ever seen in my life?” Draino asked.
“They’re saying it was for teenagers fighting? What really happened?”
So are we not going to be told the truth about why Miami had possibly the biggest police response I’ve ever seen in my life?
They’re saying it was for teenagers fighting?
What really happened?pic.twitter.com/OwqoYU2ZHQ
— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 5, 2024
“Aliens at the Miami Mall dropped the same day as the Epstein Files FBI aint even trying to be subtle anymore,” Posobiec added.
Aliens at the Miami Mall dropped the same day as the Epstein Files
FBI aint even trying to be subtle anymore
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 5, 2024
The unusual theory is the result of some images that were said to show an alien “creature” as the true cause of the disturbance.
👀 I dunno… This Miami Bayside Mall story just got interesting.
There’s a glowing being/creature and it’s walking. I have the video saved incase they take it down. #UFOTwitter #UFO #UFOs #UFOSightings #UAPTwitter #Aliens #MiamiMall #miami pic.twitter.com/6wlZiuw6k6
— 🏴☠️ QUEST | CC MD SCALPS (@MassimoCTZ) January 5, 2024
According to Newsweek, over 60 police cars were dispatched to the Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami to break up a fight between teenagers who were throwing fireworks at one another in the open-air shopping mall.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a large crowd of unruly juveniles, we have temporarily closed some lanes on Biscayne Boulevard between 2 and 4 Streets. Please avoid this area. MV pic.twitter.com/l7iDDGXEVw
— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 2, 2024
Four individuals were reportedly arrested in connection with the incident.
One social media user published a post promoting the alien rumor, saying, “There’s a glowing being/creature and it’s walking. I have the video saved incase they take it down.”
Newsweek quoted another post saying, “I zoomed in on one of the tiktok videos about the Miami mall creature, so you can see the gray creature walking in between these police cars and the building.” The post claimed eyewitnesses said the silver-gray figure “was blending in with the crowd.”
Other viewers, however, said they didn’t see anything unusual in the “low-quality footage.”
“The Miami Police report of the incident does not mention the presence of any unidentified creature corresponding to the claims made online,” Newsweek reported.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.