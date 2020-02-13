Allan Erickson: Americanism Is a Genuine Movement the Left Can No Longer Ignore

The president’s critics dismiss his claim that a genuine movement is sweeping the country. They roll their eyes. They call him a loud-mouthed huckster, a grand stander, a television evangelist.

But the president’s critics have a problem or two.

Numbers don’t lie, and hardcore reality, backed by results, is impossible to defy.

The president’s critics are also handicapped by their own politics and their elitist disdain for the common citizen.

Democrats are in full panic mode, paralyzed and fumbling, a function of being dispossessed of core values — a party so diverse it has no platform, an organization so consumed with chaos, it is incapable of winning a debate.

Democratic Party leaders are terrified that a Bernie Sanders nomination will mean a landslide victory for the president in November. The party is immobilized by a sense of inevitable doom. It is so corrupt it is again willing to destroy Sanders in the name of political viability. Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg may assume the role of the great white hope.

The central point is obvious, once the mist and the smoke clear: Americans are rediscovering their heritage.

They are rediscovering Americanism, the Founders’ vision. They are focused on tried and true values: liberty, security, prosperity. They are rallying to a president who speaks their language.

They are weary of the real hucksters on the left, the hate-America crowd, the operatives who promise to erode and destroy liberty, security and prosperity.

It is not complicated.

There are two Americas: one a genuine embrace of the Founders’ vision, the other a warped and divisive counterfeit of that vision. The former operates successfully to promote the general welfare. The latter exists to destroy it through deception.

President Donald Trump’s economic policies, delivering amazing results, silence the operatives such that his popularity is unrivaled. His popularity is an affirmation of Americanism.

It is revealed in interesting studies showing amazing results politically.

This president enjoys unprecedented support from black and Hispanic voters. He enjoys growing support across the board, even after three years of unethical investigations sponsored daily by dastardly Democrats. He has utterly defeated the Democrats, even as he revitalizes Republicans.

According to Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, Trump’s popularity was displayed at his New Hampshire rally on Tuesday, another standing room only event, where roughly 17 percent of attendees polled said they were new voters, energized by the president to wait for hours in line, inspired by this president to promise to vote and help organize the vote.

Big Data from New Hampshire: ✅ 52,559 Tickets ✅ 24,732 Voters Identified (41% From NH) ✅ 17% Didn’t Vote in 2016 ✅ 25.4% Democrats Thank You New Hampshire. Data Gold! 💥 — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 11, 2020

About 25 percent of attendees said they were Democrats, convinced now to vote Republican in November!

Republican turnout will likely set records as a result.

Liberty, security and prosperity are too important to be left in the hands of dishonest and disorganized people who disdain common citizens and the fundamentals of Americanism.

Americanism, a real mass movement, is gaining wide appeal, a reality the critics can’t handle, a genuine movement The People embrace with passion.

