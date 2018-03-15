Allan Erickson: Gun Grabbers Ignore Examples of History… and the Middle East

U.S. gun ownership per capita in the last 250 years has gone down, dramatically.

In 1768 ownership was about 99 percent, it is safe to say. In 2015, about 30 percent of Americans owned guns, roughly 90 million people. In the last two years ownership has increased a few points.

Obviously, given the increase in population since our founding, the number of guns in circulation has grown.

Yet, the point is: Guns have always been part of American culture, often by necessity, especially in the beginning.

The per capita rate of ownership has been very high for more than half our history.

However, a high rate of ownership has not meant more mass shootings, as alleged by people who demand gun control, paving the way to confiscation.

Gun control advocates argue we must reduce the rate of ownership if we are to stop mass shootings. Does that make sense in light of the numbers, and historical reality?

Historically, the higher the rate of ownership, the lower the crime rate.

It’s called deterrent.

The Florida shooter would never have attacked that school had there been armed guards and armed teachers on duty.

Had he been foolish enough to attack, he would have been gunned down in a heartbeat with many innocent lives saved, injuries avoided.

The hard fact remains: If you disarm responsible people (the vast majority), you simply give bad guys and crazy people a huge advantage. You also encourage enemies inside and outside the country.

A word to the wise: The Israelis are surrounded by hundreds of thousands of lethal enemies, all armed to the teeth, many of these enemies right in their midst.

Why do you rarely hear of mass casualty events in Israel anymore? Israelis are better equipped, and better trained: ready, willing and able to defend themselves.

Let’s be wise.

Allan Erickson enjoyed an 11-year career in radio, television and print journalism as a reporter, talk show host and operations manager. He then turned to sales and marketing for 20 years. He is the author of “The Cross & the Constitution in the Age of Incoherence.” To contact him, email [email protected].

The views expressed in this opinion article are solely those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website.

