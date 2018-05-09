The Western Journal

Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Joins Democrats in Opposing CIA Nominee

By Rebekah Baker
May 9, 2018 at 3:10pm

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, named the principal architect behind the 9/11 terror attacks, has joined Senate intelligence panel Democrats in opposing President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to head the CIA.

Mohammed was captured and tortured in secret CIA prisons in 2003 and has been held in Guantanamo Bay since 2006, The New York Times reported.

Now, the alleged 9/11 mastermind has asked to share “six specific paragraphs of information” about Haspel with the Senate Intelligence Committee before they vote to confirm her.

His lawyer, Marine Lt. Col Derek Poteet, says his legal team thinks the information is important, but said he is “not able to describe the information.”

“Multiple Democrats have criticized Haspel’s nomination, with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana saying he opposes her because he objects to waterboarding, a controversial enhanced interrogation technique deemed torture by many opponents,” Fox News reported.

Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee that she has no intention of bringing back an interrogation program in which suspects are tortured.

“I support the higher moral standard that this country had decided to hold itself to,” Haspel said. “I would never, ever take CIA back to an interrogation program.”

“First of all, CIA follows the law,” she continued. “We followed the law then. We follow the law today. I support the law, I wouldn’t support a change in the law. But I’ll tell you this — I would not put CIA officers at risk by asking them to undertake risky, controversial activity again.”

President Trump has not wavered from his support for Haspel, despite strong Democrat push back.

During an appearance on Fox News, Dr. James Mitchell, a CIA contractor who interrogated Mohammed himself, shared his thoughts on the terrorist’s plea.

RELATED: Trump Vows To Protect Persecuted Christians in Nigeria, ‘We Can’t Allow That To Happen’

“I can’t imagine that there’s a better recommendation for picking her up,” he said. “The guy who killed thousands of Americans, the guy who hacked Daniel Pearl to death thinks she’s too mean to terrorists? Ask yourself, ‘Why does he object to her being there?’ He objects to here being there because he knows under her leadership the CIA will be tough on terrorists.”

“Those terrorist who are still at large, still plotting to kill Americans, still trying to destroy our way of life will be in greater danger because of her skill and expertise at the helm of the CIA than if they appoint some political hack.”

