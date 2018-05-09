Alleged 9/11 Mastermind Joins Democrats in Opposing CIA Nominee

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, named the principal architect behind the 9/11 terror attacks, has joined Senate intelligence panel Democrats in opposing President Donald Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel to head the CIA.

9-11 terrorist attack mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed opposes Gina Haspel’s nomination to lead the CIA… which tells you everything you need to know. Now I really want her in there. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 9, 2018

Mohammed was captured and tortured in secret CIA prisons in 2003 and has been held in Guantanamo Bay since 2006, The New York Times reported.

Trump CIA nominee Gina Haspel being grilled by Democrats for being too tough on terrorist such as Khalid Sheikh Mohammed https://t.co/Haj9BSZURP pic.twitter.com/UnfxatOl67 — Tom Brackett (@tbrackettjr) May 9, 2018

Now, the alleged 9/11 mastermind has asked to share “six specific paragraphs of information” about Haspel with the Senate Intelligence Committee before they vote to confirm her.

His lawyer, Marine Lt. Col Derek Poteet, says his legal team thinks the information is important, but said he is “not able to describe the information.”

“Multiple Democrats have criticized Haspel’s nomination, with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana saying he opposes her because he objects to waterboarding, a controversial enhanced interrogation technique deemed torture by many opponents,” Fox News reported.

Haspel told the Senate Intelligence Committee that she has no intention of bringing back an interrogation program in which suspects are tortured.

Do you think the Senate should confirm Gina Haspel as CIA director? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I support the higher moral standard that this country had decided to hold itself to,” Haspel said. “I would never, ever take CIA back to an interrogation program.”

“First of all, CIA follows the law,” she continued. “We followed the law then. We follow the law today. I support the law, I wouldn’t support a change in the law. But I’ll tell you this — I would not put CIA officers at risk by asking them to undertake risky, controversial activity again.”

President Trump has not wavered from his support for Haspel, despite strong Democrat push back.

Gina Haspel, my highly respected nominee to lead the CIA, is being praised for the fact that she has been, and alway will be, TOUGH ON TERROR! This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America’s bright and glorious future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2018

During an appearance on Fox News, Dr. James Mitchell, a CIA contractor who interrogated Mohammed himself, shared his thoughts on the terrorist’s plea.

RELATED: Trump Vows To Protect Persecuted Christians in Nigeria, ‘We Can’t Allow That To Happen’

“I can’t imagine that there’s a better recommendation for picking her up,” he said. “The guy who killed thousands of Americans, the guy who hacked Daniel Pearl to death thinks she’s too mean to terrorists? Ask yourself, ‘Why does he object to her being there?’ He objects to here being there because he knows under her leadership the CIA will be tough on terrorists.”

“Those terrorist who are still at large, still plotting to kill Americans, still trying to destroy our way of life will be in greater danger because of her skill and expertise at the helm of the CIA than if they appoint some political hack.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.