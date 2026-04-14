Share
Commentary
Former Rep. Katie Porter, now running for California governor, drew some hostile comments with her post about abuse allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell.
Commentary
Former Rep. Katie Porter, now running for California governor, drew some hostile comments with her post about abuse allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell. (Christina House - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Alleged Abuser Katie Porter Hit with Brutal Community Notes After Championing Swalwell Accusers

 By Michael Schwarz  April 14, 2026 at 11:38am
Share

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter might want to avoid the social media platform X.

In fact, should cosmic justice prevail, Porter would join disgraced fellow Democrat Eric Swalwell in withdrawing from the governor’s race.

This past weekend, the former Democrat congresswoman wrote multiple posts in support of Swalwell’s many accusers, only to receive community notes citing her own allegedly disgusting conduct.

Multiple women have accused Swalwell of transgressions ranging from predatory behavior to sexual assault. Thus, after suspending his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday, Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress Monday.

Porter undoubtedly views Swalwell’s withdrawal from the governor’s race as a boon to her own campaign. After all, according to the latest aggregate of polls from RealClearPolling, Swalwell held a narrow lead over a crowded Democratic field of candidates, with Porter polling a close second. Of course, those poll results preceded Swalwell’s decision to exit the race amid scandal.

“The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying,” Porter wrote on Friday. “I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you.”

But X users can spot political posturing from a mile away. So they affixed the first of three community notes Porter received this weekend alone.

“Katie Porter is an alleged domestic abuser who poured scalding potatoes on her ex husband’s head. She’s also been seen on camera verbally berating staff for minor sleights and has been described as abusive herself,” the first community note read.

In October 2025, Porter’s prickly disposition came under scrutiny when a video of a testy interview with a local CBS reporter in California went viral.

That scrutiny included “resurfaced divorce documents” alleging Porter’s abusive behavior toward her former spouse, according to the New York Post. Matthew Hoffman, Porter’s ex-husband, accused her of dumping scalding-hot mashed potatoes on his head, among other things.

Related:
Chilling Claim from Ex-Congressman: The House Page Program Was Cut Because Kids Were Being 'Assaulted' by Lawmakers

Likewise, Politico released a video showing an enraged Porter using profanity to berate an unnamed staffer.

Thus, X users were not about to allow the deranged Democrat to pose as anyone’s moral superior.

“Too often, men escape any consequence for sexual misconduct by stepping out of power. That is a first and necessary step towards justice because it limits the ability for further harm. I stand with these women as they seek justice,” Porter wrote as part of a second Friday post on X calling for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial campaign and resign from Congress.

“Katie Porter has escaped consequence of physically and verbally abusing both her husband (with a pot of scalding hot mashed potatoes) and staff,” a second and even more hilarious community note read.

Then, on Sunday, Porter shared an excerpt from the San Francisco Chronicle urging Democrats to rally around her.

“The longtime rap against the former congresswoman is that she didn’t play well in the sandbox with her fellow House members,” the Chronicle excerpt read in part.

According to the all-caps community note, however, “ALLEGATION AGAINST PORTER WEREN’T THAT SHE CLASHED W/ OTHER POLITICIANS – IT WAS THAT SHE WAS ABUSIVE TO HER EMPLOYEES.”

In short, thanks to X users, the abuse allegations against Swalwell have ironically revived abuse allegations against Porter.

One can only pray that her own political career will follow his into the dustbin of history.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




Kidnapped Teen Girl Rescued After Observant Gas Station Clerk Notices 'There's Something Wrong'
Watch: Comedian Dave Chappelle Refuses to Let NPR Reporter Shame Him for Trans Jokes
Swalwell Scandal Reveals 'How the Democrat Party Controls Its Members Through Blackmail,' Stephen Miller Says
Chilling Claim from Ex-Congressman: The House Page Program Was Cut Because Kids Were Being 'Assaulted' by Lawmakers
Reporter Quits NYT Sports Outlet After Getting Caught with NFL Coach - Her Resignation Letter Is Making Things Worse
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation