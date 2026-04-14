Alleged Abuser Katie Porter Hit with Brutal Community Notes After Championing Swalwell Accusers

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter might want to avoid the social media platform X.

In fact, should cosmic justice prevail, Porter would join disgraced fellow Democrat Eric Swalwell in withdrawing from the governor’s race.

This past weekend, the former Democrat congresswoman wrote multiple posts in support of Swalwell’s many accusers, only to receive community notes citing her own allegedly disgusting conduct.

Multiple women have accused Swalwell of transgressions ranging from predatory behavior to sexual assault. Thus, after suspending his gubernatorial campaign on Sunday, Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress Monday.

Porter undoubtedly views Swalwell’s withdrawal from the governor’s race as a boon to her own campaign. After all, according to the latest aggregate of polls from RealClearPolling, Swalwell held a narrow lead over a crowded Democratic field of candidates, with Porter polling a close second. Of course, those poll results preceded Swalwell’s decision to exit the race amid scandal.

“The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying,” Porter wrote on Friday. “I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you.”

But X users can spot political posturing from a mile away. So they affixed the first of three community notes Porter received this weekend alone.

“Katie Porter is an alleged domestic abuser who poured scalding potatoes on her ex husband’s head. She’s also been seen on camera verbally berating staff for minor sleights and has been described as abusive herself,” the first community note read.

The allegations against Congressman Swalwell are horrifying. I’m thinking of the courageous women who have come forward to share their stories. We believe you and we stand with you. — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 10, 2026

In October 2025, Porter’s prickly disposition came under scrutiny when a video of a testy interview with a local CBS reporter in California went viral.

That scrutiny included “resurfaced divorce documents” alleging Porter’s abusive behavior toward her former spouse, according to the New York Post. Matthew Hoffman, Porter’s ex-husband, accused her of dumping scalding-hot mashed potatoes on his head, among other things.

Likewise, Politico released a video showing an enraged Porter using profanity to berate an unnamed staffer.

Thus, X users were not about to allow the deranged Democrat to pose as anyone’s moral superior.

“Too often, men escape any consequence for sexual misconduct by stepping out of power. That is a first and necessary step towards justice because it limits the ability for further harm. I stand with these women as they seek justice,” Porter wrote as part of a second Friday post on X calling for Swalwell to end his gubernatorial campaign and resign from Congress.

“Katie Porter has escaped consequence of physically and verbally abusing both her husband (with a pot of scalding hot mashed potatoes) and staff,” a second and even more hilarious community note read.

In light of the allegations of sexual assault, Eric Swalwell should resign from Congress and end his campaign for public office. But those decisions do not absolve him of taking responsibility for his misconduct, especially when he has attempted to silence and retaliate against… — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 10, 2026

Then, on Sunday, Porter shared an excerpt from the San Francisco Chronicle urging Democrats to rally around her.

“The longtime rap against the former congresswoman is that she didn’t play well in the sandbox with her fellow House members,” the Chronicle excerpt read in part.

According to the all-caps community note, however, “ALLEGATION AGAINST PORTER WEREN’T THAT SHE CLASHED W/ OTHER POLITICIANS – IT WAS THAT SHE WAS ABUSIVE TO HER EMPLOYEES.”

“Democrats can pull victory from the jaws of defeat by coalescing around Porter.” pic.twitter.com/ARv2DN73Ex — Katie Porter (@katieporterca) April 13, 2026

In short, thanks to X users, the abuse allegations against Swalwell have ironically revived abuse allegations against Porter.

One can only pray that her own political career will follow his into the dustbin of history.

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