Alleged Conditions of Jan. 6 Prisoners Revealed in Shock News Briefing

 By Grant Atkinson  December 7, 2021 at 5:59pm
In the eyes of the establishment media, anyone who was at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 is a domestic terrorist. As such, leftist outlets have no problem with the horrible treatment these people are receiving.

On Tuesday, Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar gave some insight into the horrific conditions Jan. 6 prisoners are allegedly being subjected to.

Greene said the prisoners are held in solitary confinement for 22 to 23 hours a day, according to the Post Millennial. She said prisoners with Celiac disease are getting sick because the only food they are offered contains gluten.

Other prisoners were forced to denounce former President Donald Trump and told that “their views are the views of cult members,” Greene said.

“They have been beaten by the guards. They are called white supremacist. They are denied religious services, haircuts, shaving, the ability to trim their fingernails,” she added.

Gohmert said he and Greene toured a jail in Washington, D.C., where many Jan. 6 detainees are being held. In his view, the picture is much worse than it is being portrayed in court.

“I think it’s very clear to … Marjorie and me that what the courts have gotten is not accurate,” he said.

“It will not be until some federal judge forces Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and the Capitol Police to release every hour of video that we will have an accurate picture about who did what, because they haven’t gotten it so far.”


Gohmert went on to describe the physical abuses many prisoners have been subjected to. He said one prisoner had his finger broken by a guard to the point where it was bent sideways, but he was denied medical care.

“The physical conditions described by my friends of these inmates can only be described as inhumane — lacking access to their attorneys, to evidence, families and even proper nutrition,” Gosar said, according to the Post Millennial.

At this point, these are just allegations. With that said, they do line up with accounts from Jan. 6 prisoners themselves.

“They put me in a cell by myself, total solitary confinement in a cell not much bigger than a walk-in closet,” Griffin said. “I don’t know how many times I heard the chants, ‘F Trump, F Trump, F Trump!’ And these are by guards that work there.”

Griffin said he was called derogatory names like “f***ing white cracker.” He only had one interaction with the prison’s deputy warden, and his recounting of the story was haunting.

“She leaned down to my cell, and she spoke through the little slot that they were feeding me through,” Griffin said. “And she said, ‘The only job these guards have is to keep your chest moving up and down.'”

