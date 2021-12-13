Share
Commentary

Alleged Cop Killer Will No Longer Have to Face Jury, Death Penalty Taken Off the Table Despite Severity of Crime

 By Grant Atkinson  December 13, 2021 at 9:51am
Four years ago, Jason Brown allegedly murdered a police officer who was attempting to help him after a car crash in Southport, Indiana. Now, prosecutors are going soft on him.

According to a 2017 report from WTHR, police officer Lt. Aaron Allan approached a crashed car with two people inside.

When he got the car, Brown allegedly opened fire and murdered him in cold blood.

“He’s acting like his legs were hurting real bad and all of a sudden he just jumps up,” a witness told WTHR. “Jumped up out of nowhere and start laying off shots. And all you see is the cop go down. Blood everywhere.”

Another witness, who identified himself simply as Rick, said Brown was still “upside down in a seatbelt” when he shot the officer.

In another article published on Dec. 6, 2021, WTHR reported Brown had allegedly shot Allan 11 times. By all accounts, this was an unprovoked, brutal and evil attack.

Should Brown face the death penalty?

“Allan, 38, was reaching in to help Brown when prosecutors say Brown opened fire,” the outlet reported. “Witnesses said Brown continued to fire even as Allan tried to crawl away.”

At the time, former prosecutor Terry Curry said he would seek the death penalty for Brown, WXIN reported. This would seem merited given the disgusting nature of the crime.

However, new prosecutor Ryan Mears agreed in December 2021 to drop the death penalty as an option. Not only that, Mears also got Brown to waive his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, WXIN reported.

This means that one person, Judge Mark Stoner, will essentially determine Brown’s fate after hearing the evidence.

Attorney John Tompkins said the bench trial may benefit Brown’s defense.

“To the public it will look very similar, but to the lawyers it is very different because the rules of evidence are not applied as strictly in a bench trial,” he said.

When someone commits a heinous evil such as this one, he deserves to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Instead, Brown will not face the harshest penalties, and his defense team will not even have to argue their case to a jury.

According to WTHR, Brown is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. The trial is set to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

In going easy on Brown, the prosecution in Southport, Indiana, is just the latest proof that the United States is becoming less concerned with protecting our first responders.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation

