Four years ago, Jason Brown allegedly murdered a police officer who was attempting to help him after a car crash in Southport, Indiana. Now, prosecutors are going soft on him.

According to a 2017 report from WTHR, police officer Lt. Aaron Allan approached a crashed car with two people inside.

When he got the car, Brown allegedly opened fire and murdered him in cold blood.

“He’s acting like his legs were hurting real bad and all of a sudden he just jumps up,” a witness told WTHR. “Jumped up out of nowhere and start laying off shots. And all you see is the cop go down. Blood everywhere.”

Another witness, who identified himself simply as Rick, said Brown was still “upside down in a seatbelt” when he shot the officer.

Witness describes chase crash an officer shot at Southport @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/I4OtVMjYFQ — David MacAnally (@DavidMacAnally) July 27, 2017

In another article published on Dec. 6, 2021, WTHR reported Brown had allegedly shot Allan 11 times. By all accounts, this was an unprovoked, brutal and evil attack.

Should Brown face the death penalty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2498 Votes) No: 0% (10 Votes)

“Allan, 38, was reaching in to help Brown when prosecutors say Brown opened fire,” the outlet reported. “Witnesses said Brown continued to fire even as Allan tried to crawl away.”

At the time, former prosecutor Terry Curry said he would seek the death penalty for Brown, WXIN reported. This would seem merited given the disgusting nature of the crime.

Marion Co Prosecutor Terry Curry wants desth penalty for suspected Cop Killer Jason Brown in shooting dearth of Lt Aaron Allen pic.twitter.com/f9zdIsNR0v — Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) September 28, 2017

Accused #cop killer Jason Brown is out of the hospital. He’ll be in court Wednesday. Brown is charged in the killing of Lt. Aaron Allan. pic.twitter.com/1ee1cJy6Xu — Beth Resner (@BethVaughnNews) August 8, 2017

However, new prosecutor Ryan Mears agreed in December 2021 to drop the death penalty as an option. Not only that, Mears also got Brown to waive his right to a jury trial in favor of a bench trial, WXIN reported.

This means that one person, Judge Mark Stoner, will essentially determine Brown’s fate after hearing the evidence.

Attorney John Tompkins said the bench trial may benefit Brown’s defense.

“To the public it will look very similar, but to the lawyers it is very different because the rules of evidence are not applied as strictly in a bench trial,” he said.

When someone commits a heinous evil such as this one, he deserves to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Instead, Brown will not face the harshest penalties, and his defense team will not even have to argue their case to a jury.

According to WTHR, Brown is charged with one count of felony murder and one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. The trial is set to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

In going easy on Brown, the prosecution in Southport, Indiana, is just the latest proof that the United States is becoming less concerned with protecting our first responders.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation