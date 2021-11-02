The wheels of justice are grinding closer to Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of procuring women and underage girls for convicted sex offender and accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

There’ll be no plea deal for the 59-year-old socialite, prosecutors revealed Monday during a pretrial hearing in the Manhattan courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan, according to the New York Post.

Nathan ruled those allegedly procured for Epstein can be referred to as “victims” and “minors” and when testifying can do so under pseudonyms in the trial scheduled to begin Nov. 29.

On Oct. 20, Maxwell’s defense team filed motions containing 13 items, including asking that the words “victims” and “minor victims” not be used at trial and that there be no reference to any allegations of “‘rape’ by Jeffrey Epstein,” the Post reported.

The defense also sought to bar evidence from a person identified as “accuser 3″ and any expert witness testimony from law enforcement officials.

Prohibiting words such as “victims” and “minors” in the trial would not be practical, Nathan ruled. Allowing victims to testify under pseudonyms would protect them from harassment, she said.

Nathan cited Keith Raniere, leader of the Nxivm cult, who would not have been convicted unless the identity of witnesses had been protected. Raniere is serving 120 years for crimes including sex trafficking and more, according to The New York Times.

Nathan also ruled Maxwell’s defense could not use a controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement made with Epstein before he pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution.

In addition, the judge also said the defense could not claim Maxwell was being charged due to extensive news coverage.

“The court finds that this specific proffered evidence is irrelevant to the charged conduct and is therefore inadmissible,” Nathan said, according to the Post.

The defense motions called for no reference to “alleged flight” by Maxwell, who was arrested in July 2020 at her remote New Hampshire estate.

The New York Times had reported that she attempted to evade FBI agents when they came on her property. She was visible running from one room to another, agents said.

Since then, despite repeated pleas, the wealthy media heiress has been held without bail.

Maxwell appeared in court Monday in shackles, and defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim complained about that. She also protested Maxwell’s treatment in jail, claiming, among other things, poor delivery of mail.

“She was woken up at 3:45 a.m. and brought here after 5,” Sternheim said in court, according to the Post. “It was cold. She is given food without utensils. She is shackled.”

The judge made no ruling on that and denied most aspects of the Oct. 20 defense motions.

In 2019, Epstein died while in custody related to sex trafficking charges. Authorities ruled that he had hanged himself.

So it has gone for Maxwell and Epstein — who were rich, privileged and, if the prosecutors are to be believed, unspeakably depraved.

