Alleged Epstein Conspirator Walks Free After Police Drop Charges Out of Nowhere: Nation Shocked

These days when Americans rail against the separate standard by which “the elite” are held accountable, we’re usually talking about the lavishly wealthy who bask in the spotlight of popular culture or sit in the upper echelons of the corporate globalist world.

Yet the old world’s elite class appears to still enjoy plenty of perks, especially when they’re implicated in high-profile sex trafficking scandals involving the rich and privileged from all walks of life.

Such is the case with the United Kingdom’s Prince Andrew, son to Queen Elizabeth II, who has certainly not evaded scrutiny over allegations that he partook in notorious billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

No, he appears to have, at least for now, totally avoided legal repercussions at the hands of Her Majesty’s law enforcement agencies.

Go figure.

London’s Metropolitan Police announced over the weekend that they have dropped their investigation into allegations that Andrew sexually assaulted high-profile Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, when she was just 17. The alleged assault took place at a mansion in London owned by accused Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell, the Guardian reported.

The probe was launched in August, following a civil suit filed by Giuffre in the United States against Prince Andrew. The suit accused him of assault and intimidation.

The prince, who stepped away from his royal duties over the scandal in 2019 after Epstein was arrested and charged for sex trafficking, has categorically denied Giuffre’s accusations.

However, Prince Andrew has long been at the center of accusations against Epstein, and by the time the royal bowed out of the public light when the notorious sex offender was arrested once again, Giuffre’s claims against him had been floating around for years.

Dame Cressida Dick, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, explained in August that she had requested a second look into the case against Andrew because “no one is above the law.”

If this is indeed the case in the U.K., it’s certainly rather interesting that just two months later, the investigation has been promptly dropped.

Don’t you think?

The Met will now be taking “no further action” and its review is “complete,” according to the Guardian, but they will “liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Authorities confirmed that they did speak with Giuffre, who now lives in Australia, although it was unclear if she provided them with a formal statement on the matter.

Well, Prince Andrew may be slipping the hook in the land over which his mother reigns sovereign, but across the pond, he is still facing Giuffre’s lawsuit.

“I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me,” Giuffre said when the suit was first filed, People reported. “The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions.”

They are most certainly not — at least, we can hope.

Before Epstein’s highly suspicious death in his jail cell in 2019 and headline-grabbing arrest the month prior, he famously evaded accountability despite the sick accusations levied against him for years.

Although he held a prior conviction for soliciting child prostitution in 2008, the mysterious financier was subject to little more than a slap on the wrist.

Meanwhile, his vastly more famous friends include figures like former President Bill Clinton and tech mogul Bill Gates, both of whom, as members of American establishment royalty, have received little scrutiny for their alleged ties to the deceased sex offender — especially considering the gravity of the accusations. (Clinton, of course, has long evaded accountability for alleged heinous crimes himself.)

Currently, only the mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s one-time girlfriend and accused longtime madame for his sick and twisted sex trafficking scheme, is still facing charges for the alleged role she played in recruiting and abusing underage girls. Her trial is set to begin on Nov. 29.

She has also been separately charged with perjury for lying on a deposition for Giuffre’s civil suit.

We can certainly hope and pray that the victims of Epstein and his wealthy, elitist friends may soon see the justice they so sorely deserve. Unfortunately, however, at the rate things are going, I’m not holding my breath.

