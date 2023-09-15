A man is in the hospital and waiting to presumably spend years in prison after he reportedly dared a Georgia homeowner to shoot him during a break-in earlier this week and the man happily obliged.

The homeowner fired not one, but two rounds at the accused burglar, police said after the incident.

Some crooks are so brazen they are unfazed by the threats of those they prey on — those they perceive as weak. But there is nothing more threatening to crime and criminals than well-armed citizens who know their guns.

The burglary and shooting occurred in Fayette County, Georgia, early Thursday morning. Officers said a man broke into a home and the owner called 911.

Simultaneously, the home’s alarm system alerted officers of a potential break-in, so they were dispatched to the address.

According to WAGA-TV, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office were en route to the home when the situation got really ugly – for the criminal.

The homeowner had armed himself with a firearm and said he found a knife-wielding intruder in his basement.

Some words were exchanged between the men before the homeowner was forced to exercise his right to self-defense, according to the report.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb told WAGA that the protective homeowner retreated up to the second floor of his home in a defensive position in front of his family.

Should all responsible citizens own a firearm? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1917 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

He issued a warning to the burglar, who pursued him.

“There, he took his stand as the subject made his way up to the second floor,” the sheriff said. “[The accused intruder] made the comment, something to the effect of, ‘You’re going to have to kill me.’”

The protective citizen opened fire. As deputies arrived, the homeowner fired a second shot. Both rounds struck the man.

Babb said in spite of suffering two gunshot wounds, the alleged burglar still had plenty of fight in him when they detained him.

“At that point, they actually still struggled with him [as they] took him into custody,” the sheriff said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police said they suspect he might be connected to an out-of-state murder. His condition is unknown.

For now, investigators are keeping their cards close to the vest regarding details surrounding the case and have not identified either man involved in the shooting.

But this situation is yet another of countless recent examples of people who were otherwise minding their own business when the actions of a dangerous person tested their resolve.

More Americans are arming themselves, and they are not setting themselves up to become homicide statistics.

In this instance, a man who was brazen enough to enter someone’s home with a knife dared the homeowner to do something about it and he found out the hard way that good people are willing to protect themselves.

He also broke a cardinal rule by bringing a knife to a gunfight.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, it does not appear the homeowner will face any charges.

Babb said, “The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office commends the swift response and collaboration of all involved parties, including the homeowners, the alarm company, public safety dispatchers, law enforcement officers, and emergency medical services. Their collective efforts have contributed to the successful apprehension of the suspect and the ongoing progress of the investigation.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.