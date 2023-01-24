Alleged Idaho Killer Met with Police Chief Before Murders, Emails Show

The suspect in an Idaho quadruple homicide may have a history with law enforcement.

Bryan Kohberger sent an email to Pullman, Washington, Police Chief Gary Jenkins in April 2022 thanking him for a meeting, according to Inside Edition.

Kohberger — a Washington State University criminology Ph.D. student — sought a research position with Jenkins’ department.

“It was a great pleasure to meet with you today and share my thoughts and excitement regarding the research assistantship for public safety,” Kohberger wrote.

“I look forward to hearing from you. Best regards, Bryan,” the email read.

Kohberger was seeking a three-year graduate research assistantship with the agency, according to Inside Edition.

Jenkins answered Kohberger’s email with a cordial and short response.

“Great to meet and talk to you as well.”

As a criminology Ph.D. student, Kohberger surveyed members of an “ExCons” subreddit to analyze their thoughts and feelings regarding their own crimes.

It’s not clear if Kohberger obtained employment with the Pullman Police Department.

The city of Pullman is a short distance away from Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger stands accused of a vicious home invasion stabbing spree that ended the lives of four University of Idaho students in that city.

The suspect was arrested after traveling to his parents’ home in Pennsylvania — more than a month after a crime that shocked the Moscow community.

He faces four charges of first-degree murder — a crime punishable by the death penalty in Idaho.

A probable cause affidavit released by prosecutors outlines DNA evidence as a crucial plank in the state’s case against Kohberger.

Kohberger maintains his innocence, having claimed that court proceedings will result in his exoneration, according to the Idaho Press.

The defendant waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing in his last court appearance, according to KING-TV.

This legal strategy provides his defense team with more time to form a challenge to the authorities probable cause for charges against Kohberger.

