SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

Alleged ISIS Recruiter Captured in Chicago

By Jack Davis
at 8:29am
Print

A Chicago man has been charged with working with the Islamic State to support “violent jihad” by sharing the message of terrorism to support existing Islamic State members and recruit new ones.

Ashraf Al Safoo, 34, faces one count of conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was arrested last week, with the charges announced on Friday.

“This charge demonstrates that in order to keep our communities safe, law enforcement will vigorously pursue those who provide material support — in whatever form — to designated foreign terrorist organizations,” U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch said Friday in a news release, according to NBC. “Today’s arrest is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our prosecutors and law enforcement partners who stand watch over our country.”

TRENDING: National Emergency: Trump Alerts the Military on Migrant Caravan

“At a time when the threat from internet-inspired terrorism remains high, we must be vigilant against those who disseminate on-line propaganda promoting violence in support of ISIS, like Ashraf Al Safoo is alleged to have conspired to have done,” Lausch said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Jeffrey S. Sallet, the special-agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Chicago office, said the arrest is a reminder that federal officials will go anywhere to track down those who support terror.

“Home-grown terrorists and ‘lone-actor’ operators continue to represent a threat to the homeland,” Sallet said. “The arrest today should send a clear message to these individuals, no matter who you are or where you may be, we will find you and arrest you.”

An affidavit supporting the charges against Al Safoo said he and several other co-conspirators worked to promote the Islamic State.

Do you believe there are many more ISIS operatives living in the U.S.?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“Al Safoo and the (co-conspirators) were working at the direction of and in coordination with ISIS and ISIS’ media office, created and disseminated ISIS propaganda, recruited for ISIS, encouraged individuals to carry out attacks on behalf of ISIS, and supported violent jihad on behalf of ISIS and ISIS’ media office,” the affidavit charged.

In one instance, a November 2017 video of a beheading that was banned by YouTube was pushed out by Al Safoo on social media, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Al Safoo worked with the Khattab Media Foundation.

“Khattab was formed to create and disseminate propaganda on behalf of ISIS. Khattab members have stated that the images, articles and videos created and distributed by Khattab are meant to, inter alia, spread fear and recruit for ISIS,” the affidavit said.

“Khattab created and published a video called ‘Our gifts are ready’ which was disseminated on multiple social media forums,” the affidavit said. “The video begins with a computer-generated animation of families standing around a Christmas tree with presents underneath. In the background there is a large castle with a fireworks display; the castle appears to resemble a Castle in an amusement park.”

The reference is to Cinderella’s Castle at Disney World.

“Next there is a brief clip of President Trump, stating: ‘You have to fight fire…’ before the video cuts to explosions overseas with images of dead and injured children being pulled from the rubble,” the affidavit said.

RELATED: Trump Admin Takes Aim at Network Propping Up Iran’s Use of Child Soldiers

In May, the affidavit said Al Safoo used social media to post encouragement to others affiliated with the Islamic State.

“Brothers, roll up your sleeves! Cut video publications into small clips, take still shots, and post the hard work of your brothers in the apostate’s pages and sites. Participate in the war, and spread fear. The Islamic State doesn’t want you to watch these publications only, rather IS wants to mobilize you. If you can’t, then work on mobilizing others for the cause,” he wrote, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said that in March 2017, Al-Safoo invited an undercover officer to join the group. From that point on, officials gathered information on the group and its activities.

The affidavit said Al Safoo was born in Iraq and moved to Chicago in 2008.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Beto O'Rourke speaks on stage during the Willie Nelson concert in support of his campaign for U.S. Senate.Gary Miller / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Gets Hit by a Class Action Lawsuit

Peter Hasson

A caravan of approximately 5,000 migrants is making its way across Mexico toward the U.S. border.CBS News screen shot

AP Caves, Changes Headline About Migrant Caravan After Leftist Outrage

Jack Davis

Mitch McConnell harassed at restaurant.TMZ / YouTube screen shot

Watch: Mitch McConnell Attacked While Dining with His Wife

Jack Davis

Thousands of people in a migrant caravan walk into the interior of Mexico after crossing the Guatemalan border Sunday near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

Homeland Security Sends Grave Warning About Migrant Caravan

Chris Agee

NYT Board Member Turns on Hillary, Tells Her To Be Quiet, Get Off Campaign Trail

Jason Hopkins

U.S. senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., speaks with volunteers in Phoenix.Matt York / AP Photo

New York Times Poll Spells Trouble for Kyrsten Sinema

Jack Davis

CNN / screen shot

CNN Reporter Hit with Tear Gas While Reporting on Migrant Caravan

Jack Davis

Judge Jeanine PirroFox News screen shot

‘This is Not a Right or Left Issue’ — Judge Jeanine Demands Military Action for Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.