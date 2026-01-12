Share
National Guard patrol the Washington Mall, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
National Guard patrol the Washington Mall, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on Jan. 9, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo / Rahmat Gul)

Alleged J6 Pipe Bomber Pleads Not Guilty After Reportedly Saying He Did it to Defend Biden's Election Win

 By The Associated Press  January 12, 2026 at 4:30am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of planting two pipe bombs outside the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national parties on the eve of the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brian J. Cole Jr., of Woodbridge, Virginia, entered the plea at a brief hearing on Friday. He is facing two counts of transporting and attempting to use explosives.

Justice Department prosecutors have said that Cole confessed to placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee headquarters only hours before a crowd of President Donald Trump’s supporters entered the Capitol. Cole said he hoped the explosives would detonate and “hoped there would be news about it,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

After his arrest last month, Cole told investigators that he believed someone needed to “speak up” for people who believed the 2020 election, which Democrat Joe Biden won, was stolen and that he wanted to target the country’s political parties because they were “in charge,” according to prosecutors.

If convicted of both charges against him, Cole faces up to 10 years of imprisonment on one charge and up to 20 years of imprisonment on a second charge that also carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

Conversation