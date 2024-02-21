Share
News

Alleged KC Parade Shooter's Family Sets Up GoFundMe, But It's Not for the Victims

 By Warner Todd Huston  February 21, 2024 at 2:41pm
Share

The mother of one of the young men accused in the shooting during the Kansas City Super Bowl parade raised eyebrows by setting up a GoFundMePage, not for the many victims of the incident, but for her son, the suspected perpetrator.

Teneal Burnside courted criticism for setting up the fundraising page for her son, 23-year-old Lyndell Mays, who was arrested and charged in the Feb. 14 shooting incident that left one dead and about two dozen injured, the New York Post reported.

But mother Burnside insisted that her son was just going through a “tragic time” and needed people’s support.

“He is in the ICU fighting for a recovery from several surgeries from going to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration with his older sister,” Burnside added in the fundraiser, which has since been deleted from the GoFundMe website.

Trending:
Chip and Joanna Gaines Accused of Going 'Woke' After Controversial Social Media Post

“Getting shot multiple times at a time that was [meant] to bring so much joy to so many has [brought] pain and sadness to all that was attending,” the fundraiser description said.

Burnside had launched the fundraising page the day before her son was officially charged with the shooting. He was eventually hit with charges of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting erupted when Mays and 18-year-old Dominic Miller began arguing as they stood among the crowd of Super Bowl revelers.

According to a police report, Mays took offense at something about the opposing group, which consisted of Miller and several juveniles.

Did GoFundMe do the right thing by shutting down this fundraiser?

In short order, Mays reportedly drew a gun and began shooting indiscriminately.

Police said Mays admitted firing his weapon without regard for the throng of people — which included many children.

“When asked why Lyndell Mays advanced on [the individuals] to begin with, he replied, ‘Stupid, man. Just pulled a gun out and started shooting. I shouldn’t have done that. Just being stupid,'” the New York Times reported, citing a probable-cause statement.

“When reminded that the person Lyndell Mays was shooting at was running away from him, Lyndell Mays replied, ‘I know,'” the police report added.

The police report also said that Mays admitted to being the first to draw his weapon and open fire during the parade.

Related:
Breaking: Kansas City Shooting Suspects Have Been Identified

“Lyndell Mays confirmed he shot first and shot two times. Lyndell Mays acknowledged he shouldn’t have pulled a gun out,” the report said.

Mays has been charged with the death of radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was caught in the crossfire between Mays and his targets.

Burnside’s fundraiser may have been deleted by GoFundMe itself, as the website has a policy of disallowing fundraisers for people charged with crimes.

“GoFundMe’s Terms of Service prohibit raising money for the legal defense of an alleged violent crime,” the outlet says on its FAQ page.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

“We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. 

 

Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. 

 

And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. 

 

The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone.

 

We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites.

 

But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. 

 

The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? 

 

With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. 

 

We can do this 

only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now.

 

Thank you for reading,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

 

P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Warner Todd Huston
Contributor, Commentary
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.
Warner Todd Huston has been writing editorials and news since 2001 but started his writing career penning articles about U.S. history back in the early 1990s. Huston has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business Network, CNN and several local Chicago news programs to discuss the issues of the day. Additionally, he is a regular guest on radio programs from coast to coast. Huston has also been a Breitbart News contributor since 2009. Warner works out of the Chicago area, a place he calls a "target-rich environment" for political news.




Boris Johnson, Who Putin Said Stopped a Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal, Backs Out of Tucker Carlson Interview After Alleged Refusal to Pay
Alleged KC Parade Shooter's Family Sets Up GoFundMe, But It's Not for the Victims
Joe Biden's Daughter's Tax Delinquency Gets Settled with State of Pennsylvania
Country Announces Cancer Vaccines 'Close,' Could Soon Be Available to Patients
Newly Uncovered Documents Show Biden's Great-Great-Grandfather Received Presidential Pardon After Bloody Crime
See more...

Conversation