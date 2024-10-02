Other Alleged Perpetrators to Be Revealed in Sean 'Diddy' Combs Case: 'The Names Will Shock You'

Sean “Diddy” Combs is not the only person who will see justice for gut-wrenching crimes, according to an attorney heading the case against him.

The music mogul is currently being held on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges alleging numerous heinous sexual crimes after his Sept. 16 arrest.

The accusations against Combs and others are being made by more than 100 alleged victims represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, according to Page Six.

During a Tuesday news conference held in Houston, Texas, Buzbee said there are other perpetrators in the sexual crimes Combs is alleged to have committed.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names,” Buzbee said at the conference.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure — damn sure — that we’re right before we do that.”

Buzbee said, “The names will shock you.”

The many “powerful” people that will be named in the case were all willing participants or bystanders who allowed the alleged abuse to happen, Buzbee said.

The attorney said the youngest alleged victim was 9 years old.

Claims from the other victims, which are half female and half male according to the lawyer, alleged the abuse took place across multiple states and began as early as 1991.

Buzbee said the victims allegedly discovered horse tranquilizers and illegal drugs in their systems after attending Combs’ parties.

Combs’ legal team fired back against “meritless” accusations and media irresponsibility.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized,” Comb’s attorney Erica Wolff told Page Six, “he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus.”

Combs himself is denying any wrongdoing.

“That said,” Wolff continued, “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Combs’ attempts at securing bail have all failed, and despite millions promised as collateral, a judge ruled he must remain detained. The next court appearance for the artist is scheduled for Oct. 9.

